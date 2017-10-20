Meet the cast of The Durrells series one

Keeley Hawes stars in the ITV drama based on the Corfu memoirs of conservationist Gerald Durrell

Set in the 1930s, The Durrells features Keeley Hawes as Louisa Durrell, a widowed mother of four who uproots her family from rainy Britain to sunny Corfu.

Find out more about the Durrell family and their newfound Greek friends below.

Louisa Durrell – Keeley Hawes

Widowed and on the verge of poverty, no-nonsense Louisa Durrell whisks her family off to a newer, cheaper life on Corfu. But she must contend with a foreign climate, culture, and language – as well as four wayward children…

Where you’ve seen her before: As Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty, Gemma in The Missing, Samantha Mollison in The Casual Vacancy, Alex Drake in Ashes to Ashes, Zoe Reynolds in Spooks

Larry Durrell – Josh O’Connor

By night, eldest child Larry dreams of being a novelist. By day, he’s the worst real estate agent in Bournemouth…

Where have you seen him before? As PC Bobby Grace in Ripper Street, James in Peaky Blinders

Leslie Durrell – Callum Woodhouse

At 18 years old, middle child Leslie is crashing towards adulthood – and driving his family mad with his penchant for guns and shooting anything that moves.

Where have you seen him before? Woodhouse is a newcomer to the acting scene, but you may have caught him as The Groom in short film Room 17.

Margo Durrell – Daisy Waterstone

Seventeen-year-old Margo is mad about boys and sunbathing. Fortunately, there’s much of both to be had in Corfu, between the idyllic weather and Larry’s wealthy, party-loving friend Max…

Where have you seen her before? As Katie Bowman in Silent Witness, Clare Leighton in Testament of Youth

Gerry Durrell – Milo Parker

Eleven-year-old nature lover Gerald quickly falls for Corfu and its many exciting species – and just as quickly fills his family’s new home with a menagerie that includes pelicans, tortoises, and spiders, much to their exasperation.

Where have you seen him before? As Roger in Mr Holmes and Tom Thompson in Ghost Hunters On Icy Trails.

Spiro Hakaiopulos – Alexis Georgoulis

Charismatic Spiro Hakaiopulos helps the Durrells settle in, finding them a house and a domestic helper. Margo thinks Louisa should marry the handsome local, but Louisa isn’t so sure…

Where have you seen him before? Opposite Nia Vardalos as Poupi Kakas in My Life In Ruins and perhaps in popular Greek television series Eisai to Tairi mou.

Dr Theodore Stephanides – Yorgos Karamihos

Dr Theodore befriends young Gerry and teaches him all about the plant and animal life on the island.

Where have you seen him before? You probably haven’t, but Karamihos has an extensive list of credits in Greek television and film.



Lugaretzia – Anna Savva

Anna Savva plays Lugaretzia, the very affordable domestic help to the Durrells who is also an acute hypochondriac.

Where have you seen her before? Savva has had bit parts in various British shows, including Law And Order: UK and Sharpe.

Kosti – Christopher Sciueref

Convict Kosti makes friends with young Gerry, leading Margo and Louisa to dig into his past – and they are horrified by what they find…

Where have you seen him before? As General Kashani in 300: Rise Of An Empire, Dallas in Cardinal Burns, Private Seidel in Sons of Liberty.

The Durrells in Corfu airs on Sundays, 8/7c, PBS Masterpiece