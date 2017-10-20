Hollyoaks: Gary Lucy reunites with Footballers’ Wives co-star Susie Amy

Hollyoaks have announced Susie Amy is joining the cast, meaning it’s a Footballers’ Wives reunion with her former co-star Gary Lucy.

Lucy and Amy played Kyle and Chardonnay Pascoe in the trashy ITV drama which ran from 2002-2006, the star player of fictional team Earls Park and his glamorous model wife said to be based on David and Victoria Beckham.

With Lucy back in Hollyoaks as Luke Morgan after 15 years, Amy’s casting will reunite the pair for the first time since the glory days of Footie Wives, fondly remembered as a noughties TV guilty pleasure, although the soap is keeping quiet as to who Amy will be playing and how much she’ll have to do with her old co-star’s character.

But they have at least confirmed the duo will cross paths on screen – could this new face threaten alcoholic Luke’s volatile relationship with childhood sweetheart Mandy Richardson?

Speaking about joining the show, Amy says: “It’s always a pleasure to work with a friend, but being back with Gary Lucy in particular is going to be really special. I’m delighted to be in Hollyoaks, it’s a character they’ve been planning for a while and I’m thrilled to be involved.”

Lucy added: “I love Susie Amy! She’s an absolute joy to work with and a lovely person. I loved working with her the first time around and I am really looking forward to her being in the show.”

With Luke firmly established back into the village after such a long absence, there is much in the pipeline for the popular character who first appeared on screen in 1999 – it was also recently revealed actor Colin Parry is returning as Mark Gibbs, who sexually assaulted Luke in a famously hard-hitting male rape storyline during Lucy’s original stint on the show.

Amy is soon to start filming at Hollyoaks’ studios in Liverpool and will appear on screen in the coming months.

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

