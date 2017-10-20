Accessibility Links

Dictionary Corner’s Susie Dent spelled out a swearword on Countdown

A sweary TV moment for the ages

Susie Dent, Dictionary Corner (Countdown, BA)

Oh, Countdown. You never fail to provide us with sweary viral moments.

On yesterday’s episode,  though the contestants only managed to piece together 7-letter “Bothies” out of the letters HGTOIBYES, Dictionary Corner’ Susie Dent was on hand to show them what they missed out on: “Gobshite”. It would have won the round.

Sheepishly admitting that he hadn’t thought of it, Adrian Chiles passed the buck to Dent, who reluctantly said the word aloud on national TV. “Thanks for that, Adrian. It’s gobshite”.

The “shite” part was bleeped out on telly, but Rachel Riley spelled it out for everyone to read:

It wasn’t the first time in recent memory that the word has cropped up: former Hear’Say member Myleene Klass picked it out back in 2015, and no one batted an eyelid. The word was aired sans bleep, and Nick Hewer eased her worries, exclaiming: “Gobshite? Perfectly respectable!”

His feelings, along with that of Channel 4’s censors, appear to have changed in the two years since.

“Are you allowed to say that?” Hower said yesterday.

“Well, it says vulgar slang, so you have to be careful. A stupid, foolish, or incompetent person,” Dent said. So, there you have it.

Countdown airs weekdays at 2.10pm on Channel 4.

Susie Dent, Dictionary Corner (Countdown, BA)
