Dictionary Corner’s Susie Dent spelled out a swearword on Countdown

Oh, Countdown. You never fail to provide us with sweary viral moments.

Advertisement

On yesterday’s episode, though the contestants only managed to piece together 7-letter “Bothies” out of the letters HGTOIBYES, Dictionary Corner’ Susie Dent was on hand to show them what they missed out on: “Gobshite”. It would have won the round.

Sheepishly admitting that he hadn’t thought of it, Adrian Chiles passed the buck to Dent, who reluctantly said the word aloud on national TV. “Thanks for that, Adrian. It’s gobshite”.

The “shite” part was bleeped out on telly, but Rachel Riley spelled it out for everyone to read:

Yesterday I ate @RachelRileyRR's lunch, and now I think she's sending me coded messages during #Countdown. pic.twitter.com/sLuIHyWGA7 — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 19, 2017

It wasn’t the first time in recent memory that the word has cropped up: former Hear’Say member Myleene Klass picked it out back in 2015, and no one batted an eyelid. The word was aired sans bleep, and Nick Hewer eased her worries, exclaiming: “Gobshite? Perfectly respectable!”

His feelings, along with that of Channel 4’s censors, appear to have changed in the two years since.

“Are you allowed to say that?” Hower said yesterday.

“Well, it says vulgar slang, so you have to be careful. A stupid, foolish, or incompetent person,” Dent said. So, there you have it.

Advertisement

Countdown airs weekdays at 2.10pm on Channel 4.