The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel will be a little less flamboyant this weekend, as Bruno Tonioli misses the live show for the first time in 15 years.

Tonioli will be absent due to other work commitments (which are unknown at this time) but he will be returning to the panel for Halloween Week.

A Strictly spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend due to a very busy work schedule. He will be back as normal for our Halloween special and the rest of the series.”

NEWS: @BrunoTonioli won't be on the #Strictly judging panel this week, due to a busy work schedule. Hurry back for Halloween Bruno! pic.twitter.com/snzcDROyX9 — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 20, 2017

Tonioli will be missing both of the shows on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd October.

The BBC has said that no one will be stepping in to replace Tonioli at the judges’ table, so contestants will be competing to impress the remaining trio: Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell.