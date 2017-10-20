Accessibility Links

Bake Off spin-off Crème de la Crème will also leave the BBC for Channel 4

It is not yet known whether judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden and new host Angus Deayton will go with the show

Crème de la Crème has followed in the footsteps of its parent show The Great British Bake Off and is moving to Channel 4, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The competition for professional pastry chefs – which has aired on BBC2 for its first two series – will be moving channels for its third, a Channel 4 representative has confirmed to RadioTimes.com.

Crème de la Crème was bought by Channel 4 after the BBC decided not to renew the series. “BBC told Love [Productions] in September we weren’t renewing Creme,” a BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com.

It remains to be seen whether the judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden and the new host Angus Deayton will stay with the show when it moves, or whether the format will remain the same and if it will air in spring as usual.

The move comes a year after The Great British Bake Off was poached from the BBC by Channel 4. The multi-million pound deal prompted judge Mary Berry and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins to quit the format, although co-judge Paul Hollywood stayed with the show.

He has been joined on the new series by Prue Leith and hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in a line-up that has met with critical success, earning the approval of many of Bake Off’s millions of viewers.

