What time is The Big Family Cooking Showdown on TV?

Everything you need to know about Nadiya Hussain’s new culinary competition

What time is it on TV? 

The Big Family Cooking Showdown continues on Thursday 19th October at 8pm on BBC2. It has moved from Tuesdays to avoid clashing with The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

What’s the format?

Sixteen families from across Britain take on three main rounds, which include creating a meal for four for £10, sharing their foodie traditions in their own homes and whipping up their favourite family dinners in the studio.

Who’s presenting and judging?

Nadiya Hussain and Zoë Ball are taking up the hosting duties while veteran chefs Rosemary Shrager and Giorgio Locatelli are in the judging seats. Check out their favourite home recipes…

Is it going to rival Bake Off?

Our reviewer thinks it looks like another showstopper for the BBC. But the Beeb insist that wasn’t the plan…

The Big Family Cooking Showdown

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

