The last ever episode of Ruth Jones’s Stella had fans in floods of tears

They were gutted to say goodbye to their Welsh heroine as the show came to a very emotional conclusion

Fans of Ruth Jones’s comedy drama Stella were in floods of tears as the show came to an end last night after six series on Sky1.

Through their trials and tribulations, the woman from the Welsh Valleys and her family and friends had found a very special place in viewers’ hearts. It’s little wonder they were so touched by the final episode, which many (including our resident Stella expert Mark Braxton) couldn’t have been more pleased with.

The last ever episode of Stella was fabulous! Emotional all the way through & ended perfectly! Will miss it! #stella #ruthjones — Jen (@jenstimp) October 19, 2017

Taking their final bow are the cast of #Stella Such a moving last ever episode. I'm going to miss that Frisky Fox! A brilliant show pic.twitter.com/aNa4HmwB7c — Gary Marsh (@Marsh2Gary) October 18, 2017

Awww, that was lush! Wonderful way to end a magical sitcom. #Stella — John Saleh Price (@JSPrice_media) October 18, 2017

It was a very emotional evening on many a sofa throughout the land.

Just watched the last ever #Stella. In bits, I am! So moving and watchamacallit. Miss you already, Presh. Xx — Sharon Booth (@Sharon_Booth1) October 18, 2017

There should have been a warning before this started! I was not emotionally prepared for that finale episode #whatashow #Stella — Kirsty Ingham (@kingham1990) October 18, 2017

Because for some, the end of Stella was so much more than the end of a TV series. It was like saying goodbye to an old friend.

@Stella_Sky1 I’m gutted that #stella is over so I am. What an amazing show, it had it all….great story lines and a great cast. Come back soon presh I’m gonna miss you so I am 👍#nowinaminute #Welsh — Amanda Clements (@MandaMCFC) October 18, 2017

Fans who couldn’t catch the episode last night are still crying this morning.

Oh what an ending Stella Jackson 😢😢😢🥂🥂🥂#Stella — Kim Masters (@KimEMasters) October 19, 2017

Trying to eat my breakfast while sobbing over #stella pic.twitter.com/JL62lRd1Dk — Kathryn 🍃🍂🍁 (@kathrynxjane) October 19, 2017

Because life as they know it just won’t be as “presh” now Stella and her family have left our TV screens.

I'm absolutely gutted that was the last ever Stella so going to miss it. Wednesday nights won't be the same without it 😢#stella — Stuart Davis (@stuartdavis21) October 18, 2017

Long live Pontyberry!