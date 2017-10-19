The last ever episode of Ruth Jones’s Stella had fans in floods of tears
They were gutted to say goodbye to their Welsh heroine as the show came to a very emotional conclusion
Fans of Ruth Jones’s comedy drama Stella were in floods of tears as the show came to an end last night after six series on Sky1.
Through their trials and tribulations, the woman from the Welsh Valleys and her family and friends had found a very special place in viewers’ hearts. It’s little wonder they were so touched by the final episode, which many (including our resident Stella expert Mark Braxton) couldn’t have been more pleased with.
The last ever episode of Stella was fabulous! Emotional all the way through & ended perfectly! Will miss it! #stella #ruthjones
— Jen (@jenstimp) October 19, 2017
Taking their final bow are the cast of #Stella Such a moving last ever episode. I'm going to miss that Frisky Fox! A brilliant show pic.twitter.com/aNa4HmwB7c
— Gary Marsh (@Marsh2Gary) October 18, 2017
Awww, that was lush! Wonderful way to end a magical sitcom. #Stella
— John Saleh Price (@JSPrice_media) October 18, 2017
It was a very emotional evening on many a sofa throughout the land.
Just watched the last ever #Stella. In bits, I am! So moving and watchamacallit. Miss you already, Presh. Xx
— Sharon Booth (@Sharon_Booth1) October 18, 2017
Sobbed watching #Stella 😢@CraigGallivan was fantastic!
— Susie Wynne (@Susie2266) October 18, 2017
There should have been a warning before this started! I was not emotionally prepared for that finale episode #whatashow #Stella
— Kirsty Ingham (@kingham1990) October 18, 2017
Because for some, the end of Stella was so much more than the end of a TV series. It was like saying goodbye to an old friend.
It’s like saying goodbye to a friend 💔😭 @TidyProductions #ruthjones #favouriteprogramme #stella
— DeeTayls (@DeeTayls) October 19, 2017
@Stella_Sky1 I’m gutted that #stella is over so I am. What an amazing show, it had it all….great story lines and a great cast. Come back soon presh I’m gonna miss you so I am 👍#nowinaminute #Welsh
— Amanda Clements (@MandaMCFC) October 18, 2017
Fans who couldn’t catch the episode last night are still crying this morning.
Oh what an ending Stella Jackson 😢😢😢🥂🥂🥂#Stella
— Kim Masters (@KimEMasters) October 19, 2017
Shouldn't have watched #stella before going to work this morning #PandaEyes #brilliantFinale
— Sazzle (@sazinthedon) October 19, 2017
Trying to eat my breakfast while sobbing over #stella pic.twitter.com/JL62lRd1Dk
— Kathryn 🍃🍂🍁 (@kathrynxjane) October 19, 2017
Because life as they know it just won’t be as “presh” now Stella and her family have left our TV screens.
No more Aunty Brenda! 😭 #Stella
— iDo (@iPoof) October 19, 2017
I'm absolutely gutted that was the last ever Stella so going to miss it. Wednesday nights won't be the same without it 😢#stella
— Stuart Davis (@stuartdavis21) October 18, 2017
Long live Pontyberry!