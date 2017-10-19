Philip Glenister and Lesley Sharp are Brits abroad in first look at Sky’s new Florida comedy Living the Dream

The six-part comedy follows a family who up sticks from Yorkshire to run a trailer park in Florida

Philip Glenister and Lesley Sharp are Brits abroad in this first look trailer for Sky1’s sunny new comedy drama Living the Dream.

The pair play Mal and Jen Pemberton who have moved from Yorkshire to start a business renting trailers in the US Sunshine State of Florida.

Accompanied by their teenage children – Tina (Rosie Day) and Freddie (played by Brenock O’Connor, a face familiar to Game of Thrones fans for his work as Jon Snow’s treacherous apprentice Olly) – the Pembertons’ dreams quickly turn to a nightmare in the face of hostility from their largely blue collar clientele and their interesting new habits…

Kim Fields (The Facts of Life) plays their larger-than-life neighbour Rhoda while Kevin Nash (Magic Mike) is ex-wrestler and park resident Troy. Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) takes on the role of another resident, busybody Aiden.

The broadcaster said: “Mal’s bought an RV Park with plans for a booming family-run business, but it soon turns out that they are not going to be living the dream they hoped. Before they’ve even settled in, Mal discovers that the park is home to a group of eccentric residents who are not exactly thrilled to meet their new owners. Meanwhile, Jen has to learn how to survive American suburbia and the kids have to navigate a US high school.

“With culture clashes aplenty, life in Britain soon seems even further away than they’d thought it would. But with the support of each other and their crazy new friends, they begin to learn how to live the American dream.”

Sky’s head of comedy Jon Mountague told RadioTimes.com he was excited by Living the Dream which he said carries “a Post Trumpian” message about US citizens who are “suspicious of aliens”. He also calls it a “blue sky show” – having the kind of weather we’re so envious of here in the UK and which we love watching when the climate turns bad.

The comedy has been written by Mick Ford (The Five), and comes from Cold Feet producers Big Talk. It has been directed by Saul Metzstein (You, Me and the Apocalypse) and Philippa Langdale (Dickensian, Skins).

Living the Dream starts on Sky1 and Now TV on November 2