Who is Matt Linnen? Meet the plasterer hoping to be an X Factor 2017 star

The X Factor 2017 acts: Matt Linnen

Twitter: @MattLinnen

Age: 28

From: Southend

Plasterer Matt has been trying to break into the music industry for years, gigging in pubs and clubs up and down the UK. He once toured with a band, but is now going solo and hoping The X Factor can give him the big break he needs.

What did Matt Linnen sing at his X Factor audition?

Nicole Scherzinger had her eye on Matt from the beginning, and his cover of Ray LaMontagne’s Trouble was more than enough to secure him safe passage through the auditions. Simon wasn’t exactly blown away, but he still managed four yeses. Check out the audition below.

How did Matt make it through to Judges Houses?

OK, we know where this is going now: Matt is well and truly The X Factor heartthrob for Nicole, especially after stepping out of his comfort zone with Beyoncé’s If I Were A Boy at Boot Camp.

A week later, Matt knew he would be working with Nicole in the Overs category – if he could make it through the Six Chair Challenge.

The Overs is always a right odd mix of a category, but Matt was the obvious choice to nab a place at Judges Houses, even if the rest of Nicole’s decisions didn’t go quite so smoothly.

Check out his performance of Mark Ronson’s Stop Me below.