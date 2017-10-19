Accessibility Links

Who is Lloyd Macey? Meet The X Factor contestant from Wales who’s singing for his nan

Find out everything you need to know about The X Factor contestant hoping for a spot in the live shows in Judges Houses

Lloyd Macey on The X Factor 2017

The X Factor 2017 acts: Lloyd Macey

Twitter: @LloydMacey1

Age: 23

From: The Valleys, South Wales

Lovely Welshman Lloyd has just graduated from the University of Cardiff, and has been singing all his life, from local musical theatre shows to performing in care homes.

He’s right proud of his home in The Valleys, and if you follow him on Twitter you’ll see over half of his tweets are in Welsh. No wonder he sang Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb to his Nan when he was only eight years old…

What did Lloyd sing at his X Factor audition?

Lloyd banged out a cover of Sam Smith’s Lay Me Down – but really it was his Nan and her fish finger sandwiches that stole the show….

His Nan Christine even took her place alongside Simon Cowell on the judging panel when he earned four (or should that be five?) yeses.

How well has he been doing on The X Factor?

Lloyd may have had his nan to help him along in the audition, but at Boot Camp it was all down to him. He went head to head with Grace Davies, Spencer Sutherland and Gregor Coleman singing James Arthur’s hit Say You Won’t Let Go. In the end, he did enough.

Then it was on to the Six Chair Challenge, where he first performed Feels Like Home. The crowd loved it.

Louis Walsh’s Six Chair Challenge episode was chaotic to say the least, but in the end Lloyd won one of the six coveted spots for the Boys going to Judges Houses – but not before he had to fight for his spot in a three-way sing-off.

