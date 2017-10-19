Lego launches new range dedicated to Women of NASA

Mother of Hubble Nancy Grace Roman and Mae Jemison, the world’s first woman of colour, will both feature in the set

Lego is launching a set of mini-figures to celebrate the Women of NASA.

Advertisement

The new range will feature four pioneering women of the American space agency.

We're thrilled to reveal the next #LEGOIdeas set 21312 Women of NASA by Maia Weinstock! In stores 1 Nov. Learn more https://t.co/wTRiRoJvuj pic.twitter.com/B7P0FrQowu — LEGO® Ideas (@LEGOIdeas) October 18, 2017

Players can build the Hubble Space Telescope and, with the ‘Mother of Hubble’ Nancy Grace Roman, design software for space missions with computer scientist Margaret Hamilton. They will also be able to fire off the space shuttle with Sally Ride, the first American woman to fly in space in 1983, and Mae Jemison, the world’s first woman of colour in space in 1992.

Fans of the movie Hidden Figures may notice that Nasa mathematician Katherine Johnson (played by Taraji P Henson) – the space scientist who calculated and verified trajectories for the Mercury and Apollo programmes – is missing. This is because Lego was unable to get approval from “key people” to turn Johnson into a mini figure, too.

Advertisement

The Women of NASA set will taking off on 1st November for $24.99 (£20).