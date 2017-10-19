Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Laura Dern shares a new picture of her Star Wars Last Jedi character

Laura Dern shares a new picture of her Star Wars Last Jedi character

The Jurassic Park actress joins the cast as Resistance leader Amilyn Holdo

Laura Dern

On Tuesday, Twin Peaks star Laura Dern popped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and despite telling the host that she can say “absolutely nothing” about the film, she shared a new picture of herself as the purple-haired Resistance leader Amilyn Holdo, which she also posted on Instagram. See below.

Advertisement

Excited to talk a little Star Wars with my buddy @theellenshow today!!

A post shared by @lauradern on

Though she was unable to provide any further insight on the film, she did share a nice anecdote from set, describing how director Rian Johnson had discovered in the editing room that she had been making “pew pew” noises while filming with a weapon.

“Rian Johnson keeps telling this really embarassing story about how when he got in the editing room – and I do have weaponry in a scene, I have said that – he literally heard me making sounds, because I had only done it in my room in childhood. And, on camera you hear me going “‘pew, pew pew'”, she said.

“I was so excited to be there, that I really did think I was at play”. Check out the clip below.

She also described making the film as the “greatest experience” of her life.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in UK cinemas on 14th December 2017

Tags

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

Latest news

13390114-low_res-h-is-for-hawk-a-new-chapter-natural-world

“I couldn’t tame grief, but I could tame a hawk” – Helen Macdonald talks her new BBC documentary

14316925-low_res-h-is-for-hawk-a-new-chapter-natural-world

H Is for Hawk is perfect escapism for our troubled times

Everything Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Laura Dern
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

JJ Abrams Star Wars

JJ Abrams to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX

harrison-ford-han-solo

Did Ron Howard just confirm we’ll see Han Solo’s famous Kessel Run in Star Wars spin-off?

Photo: Twitter, JG

Star Wars fans aren’t happy about the Han Solo movie’s newly-revealed title

Luke Skywalker in the latest Star Wars: Last Jedi trailer (YouTube, JG)

Does this weird detail suggest Luke Skywalker could be the villain of Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more