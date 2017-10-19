Finally! Outlander gives us a tantalising sneak peek at Claire and Jamie’s reunion

It's all happening in the print shop in season three episode six!

It may feel as though the wait for Claire and Jamie’s Outlander reunion will NEVER end but fans of the series can take some comfort in new sneak peek pictures of the main event.

Photos from the upcoming sixth episode of season three reveal that the pair will waste absolutely no time getting back to romantic business when they’re finally reunited after two decades (and a a few centuries) apart.

Fans were expecting to see the special reunion episode last weekend but US broadcaster Starz decided a week-long break would help build excitement for the much anticipated meeting, which follows Claire’s return and Jamie’s subsequent blackout.

The new pictures don’t just reveal the secrets of their reunion though, oh no. They show us Jamie hard at work in his print shop…

And reveal how Claire is making sense of her new surroundings.

They also give us one of our first looks at grown up Fergus, now played by French actor César Domboy.

Now, if only the episode could HURRY UP!