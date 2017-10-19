Accessibility Links

Finally! Outlander gives us a tantalising sneak peek at Claire and Jamie’s reunion

It's all happening in the print shop in season three episode six!

Sam Heughan Outlander S3 (Starz)

It may feel as though the wait for Claire and Jamie’s Outlander reunion will NEVER end but fans of the series can take some comfort in new sneak peek pictures of the main event.

Photos from the upcoming sixth episode of season three reveal that the pair will waste absolutely no time getting back to romantic business when they’re finally reunited after two decades (and a a few centuries) apart.

Claire Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 (Sony)
Claire and Jamie Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 (Sony)

Fans were expecting to see the special reunion episode last weekend but US broadcaster Starz decided a week-long break would help build excitement for the much anticipated meeting, which follows Claire’s return and Jamie’s subsequent blackout.

The new pictures don’t just reveal the secrets of their reunion though, oh no. They show us Jamie hard at work in his print shop…

Jamie Outlander Season 3 Episode 6
jamieprintshop

And reveal how Claire is making sense of her new surroundings.

Claire Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 (Sony)

They also give us one of our first looks at grown up Fergus, now played by French actor César Domboy.

Jamie and Fergus Outlander season 3 Episode 6 (Starz)
Now, if only the episode could HURRY UP!

Watch new episodes of Outlander season 3 on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Mondays 

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

