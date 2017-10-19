Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Robert confesses to killing Tim!

The sinister Sugden's just admitted all to Lawrence...

rob1

Emmerdale’s Robert Sugden has just confessed to murdering Tim Richards, arch-enemy of the White family.

Telling all to a stunned Lawrence after stumbling into Home Farm with a haunted expression and a blood-stained shirt, rascal Rob made the shocking admission following an earlier showdown with Chrissie’s troublemaking biological uncle in the village after Tim tried to run her over.

chrissie2

Rob leapt to Chrissie’s rescue as the car sped towards her, but it was clearly a set-up between the slippery Sugden and Tim to make Robert look like the hero of the hour and consolidate his position of trust among the Whites.

fight1

Convincingly playing peacemaker between Tim and a livid Lawrence as they confronted each other, Robert then assured his former father-in-law he’d deal with vengeful Mr Richards and stop him before he tried to bump off the rest of the clan.

Double-crossing Robert then paid Tim a visit at his B&B where things took a violent turn. As Tim appeared to go back on their deal and demanded more money to disappear, despite having done his dirty work and scared Chrissie as arranged, Rob saw red and reached for a knife, threatening Tim…

knife2
knife1

The next we saw of  Robert, he ran into Home Farm panicked and flustered from his altercation.

Nervous Lawrence asked his sinister son-in-law what he’d done, leading Robert to recount his tussle with Tim before delivering the bombshell: “I killed him…!”

larry1

How will Robert get out of this one? What’s he done with the body? Will Lawrence be forced to keep this murderous secret?

Hopefully all these questions will be answered in the second of tonight’s Emmerdale double bill at 8pm…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below. 

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

