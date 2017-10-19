Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders bombshell: Jane to leave Ian – what happens next?

EastEnders bombshell: Jane to leave Ian – what happens next?

Is the Beales' marriage truly over?

Screen Shot sadlasdasdoasjhdoiasj2017-10-19 at 09.50.28

Ian Beale has been left stunned in tonight’s EastEnders thanks to wife Jane telling him that their marriage is over.

Advertisement

After making plans for the two of them to leave Walford together, Ian was sent reeling by Jane’s insistence that she’s exiting on her own.

Jane’s change of heart came after another clandestine showdown with Max Branning, who once again threatened her safety should she and Ian depart together.

Screen Shot asdhasoidhasohdaosihdaosi2017-10-19 at 09.49.50

For a while, it looked as though Max was faltering when it came to exacting revenge on those he feels have wronged him.

Jane even got him to admit that he is just a small cog in a much bigger wheel, a coded reference to Max’s puppet masters at Weyland & Co.

But, in the end, Max was left telling Jane that robbing her of her family was ‘natural justice’, seeing as she’d seen him imprisoned for killing Lucy, a crime that he didn’t commit.

Screen Shot sadhasdoashdoahsdoiasho2017-10-19 at 09.49.35

Friday’s episode of EastEnders will now see Ian struggling to come to terms with Jane’s shock news. But will he manage to halt her departure? Or is Ian about to face the implosion of yet another marriage?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

r4

Emmerdale: Robert’s scam revealed as Tim fakes his death

rob1

Emmerdale: Robert confesses to killing Tim!

Everything EastEnders

Screen Shot sadlasdasdoasjhdoiasj2017-10-19 at 09.50.28
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

EastEnders_Jane_Steven

EastEnders: Jane in danger as she confronts twisted Steven?

14108750-high_res-eastenders-october-Janedksdpajdpajsdpajsdpjasdpjadecember-2017

EastEnders: Jane wakes up – and comes face to face with Max!

14031076-high_res-eastenders-Jane_ad[pjsafja[sojdas[oww00231hhh

EastEnders: will Jane pull through – and reveal the truth about Max?

StevenAaronSidwell_EastEnders_sasddajscv

EastEnders: “It was sad to say goodbye to Steven” – Aaron Sidwell exit interview

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more