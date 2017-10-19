Coronation Street viewers are NOT happy about this major character’s off-screen death

Fans were disappointed to hear that Georgia May Foote's Katy had met her maker

Coronation Street killed Georgia May Foote’s Katy Armstrong off screen last night, leaving fans of the show baffled and ever so slightly infuriated.

Katy left the Street to join her mother in Portugal back in 2015 and fans were shocked to discover during Wednesday night’s double bill that she had died in a car crash there.

The young secretary’s son, Joseph, survived the collision and looks set for a possible return to the cobbles with his dad, Chesney. The now single father leapt from his hospital bed at the news of his ex’s tragic end, eager to see his boy.

Fans were rather disappointed about the off-screen death, not least because some of them actually hoped Katy would return one day.

Some said killing the character off screen was a bad decision and argued that bringing her back for one last storyline would have been a more fitting way to do it.

#corrie killing Katy Armstrong off-screen is such a cop out — Scott Brookens (@scott_brookens) October 13, 2017

What is the point in killing a character off screen!? It would’ve been better to bring Katy back and then kill her off!!😂😂 #corrie — Amy Hartman (@Amyyh18) October 18, 2017

They killed off Katy and she didn't even get an on-screen death?! Not even watching but nah I'm not having this 🙅🏻 #Corrie — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) October 18, 2017

One fan pointed out a potentially interesting plot twist, involving the Street’s big baddie Pat Phelan.

Funnily enough, it’s not the wildest theory ever. Phelan had plenty of run-ins with the Armstrongs over the years, blackmailing Katy’s dad, Owen, and splitting up his happy union with Anna.

Some fans, meanwhile, aren’t ready to give up on Owen’s daughter just yet. In fact, they’re even predicting a mighty comeback down the line.

This is what happened to Kathy Beale will Katie be resurrected in 10 years as well #corrie #coronationstreet — Matt (@MattMurkyfuture) October 18, 2017

I smell a Kathy Beale story coming up! #Corrie — James Gunn (@The_Gunn_Man) October 18, 2017

Do you think Katy is actually dead? Or could she still come back to Corrie?

Coronation Street continues on ITV on Friday night at 7.30pm

