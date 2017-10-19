Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What is the best film tagline of all time?

What is the best film tagline of all time?

Have your say on your favourite slogan in cinematic history

strapline

A film’s tagline is essentially a slogan, strap, hook, catchphrase or USP (Unique Selling Point). But the cleverest, wittiest and most durable somehow transcend their marketing brief and enter the national discourse.

Advertisement

“Be afraid… Be very afraid” is a timeless example used all the time, but not everyone remembers it comes from the 1986 remake of The Fly. “Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water” is possibly the best thing about Jaws 2, and the original Superman was a perfect package, its tagline the perfect wrapping: “You’ll believe a man can fly.”

Some film titles do all the heavy lifting – think The Greatest Story Ever Told – or are so descriptive they don’t need a line at all: The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Advertisement

The RT film team has compiled some of cinema’s most unique and memorable poster pitches. All we need you to do now is vote for your favourite. Can’t decide? Of course you can! It’s unlikely to make anybody else’s list, but my own favourite for sheer guilelessness is from the first posters for Citizen Kane: “It’s terrific!”

Tags

Andrew Collins

Latest news

The X Factor contestant Spencer Sutherland

Who is Spencer Sutherland? The X Factor 2017 singer looking for a spot with Louis Walsh’s Boys

Audley End House and Gardens Back

Where was The Crown season 1 filmed? Experience a royal day out at Audley End House

Everything The Social Network

strapline
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jessica Hynes picture

Jessica Hynes: “I hope this is a watershed moment – that women in Hollywood take the reins and effect real change”

71293

Gattaca, Adventureland, Three Fugitives: films on TV today

82018

11 of the most awkward celebrity interviews

94840

Love & Mercy, The Cobbler, American Ultra, Just Jim, The Vatican Tapes, The Runner: 4 January’s new DVDs

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more