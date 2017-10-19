Accessibility Links

Ashley Banjo joins new Dancing on Ice judging line-up

The Diversity dancer and choreographer will be putting the skating celebrities through their paces

Ashley Banjo

Diversity’s Ashley Banjo will join Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean on the new look Dancing on Ice judging panel.

The 2009 Britain’s Got Talent winner’s new role was revealed by This Morning showbiz whizz Rylan, who broke the news alongside Dancing on Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

“Ashley Banjo is going to be a great addition to the series” said Willoughby. “He’s a brilliant dancer and a brilliant choreographer. He was discovered on Britain’s Got Talent, and now he’s going to be our judge.”

Banjo previously sat on the judging panel of Sky1’s Got To Dance, so chances are he won’t be a fish out of water when he hits the ice.

It’s not yet clear who else will join him in the line-up but RadioTimes.com understands that a face from the old judging panel is likely to make a comeback.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2018

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

Ashley Banjo
