13 exciting films still to come in 2017

From Paddington to Star Wars, Jumanji to Pitch Perfect 3, here are the movies to look out for before the end of the year

Love films? Then you’re probably well-accustomed to the excitement that builds around this time of year. As we inch closer to awards season – and the weeks of Christmas blockbusters –there are plenty of movies lined up to thrill, stimulate and delight cinema audiences. From Pitch Perfect 3 and Stronger to saving galaxies and epic journeys, anoraks and wellington boots, as the year draws to a close, 2017 guarantees to sign off with some tantalising cinematic experiences. Read on for more on the biggest films still to come this year…

1. Thor: Ragnarok

Thor is BACK. This all new superhero film – based on the Marvel comics – sees a gladiatorial dual as Thor and the Hulk team up to rescue Asgardian civilization. Cue colourful costumes, comedy and many a collision. The film’s star-studded cast includes the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. Can the combined superpowers of Thor and Hulk save the day?

Release date: 24th October

2. Breathe

Based on the true story of Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield), a handsome, brilliant and adventurous man whose life is overturned when polio leaves him paralysed at the age of 28. Robin and his wife Diana (Claire Foy) refuse to give up, travelling the world as advocates for the disabled and transforming the lives of others suffering a similar fate. The film promotes hope, love and determination – and will no doubt require a tissue or two along the way.

Release date: 27th October

3. Call Me by Your Name

Set in the 1980’s, Call Me By Your Name follows a young man, Elio (Timothée Chalamet), who meets academic Oliver (Armie Hammer) when he comes to stay at his parents’ villa in Italy. Summer, music, food and forever change: this exquisite film is a gay coming-of-age story as the teenage Elio falls for the older newcomer. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by James Ivory, it is based on the novel Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman.

Release date: 27th October

4. Murder on the Orient Express

It’s here! Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express has come to the big screen again. Previously created in 1974, the 2017 update revives Poirot, evidence and, of course, MURDER. This version is directed by Kenneth Branagh – who also plays Christie’s famous moustached detective – and assembles a ridiculously famous cast that includes Judi Dench, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp, Derek Jacobi and Olivia Colman. What a passenger list!

Release date: 6th November

5. Paddington 2

Everyone’s favourite furry friend is back for a sequel. Little boots, a little duffle coat, and a tiny red hat – no, it’s not Stuart Little – Paddington Bear and more of his haphazard adventures are coming soon. Now happily settled with the Brown family, Paddington picks the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday – only for it to be stolen! With Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, Hugh Bonneville and a devilish Hugh Grant adding to the humour, this follow-up promises plenty of family-friendly fun.

Release date: 10th November

6. Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

From retro Hollywood glamour to brown floral wallpaper and cold tea picnics on English shores. Anette Bening stars in this moving film as real-life 50s movie star Gloria Grahame who met and fell in love with young Liverpudlian Peter Turner (Jamie Bell). The pair travel to his home town together, but Gloria’s ill health threatens to derail their unusual romance. Billy Elliot fans will be pleased to hear the film reunites Bell with his co-star, Julie Walters, who plays his mother this time around.

Release date: 17th November

7. Justice League

Not had enough superheroes for one year? Maybe, but at least in Justice League you get good bang for your buck. DC’s mega superhero film sees Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) enlist the help of newfound ally, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to tackle an even greater enemy. Wonder Woman aside, DC has struggled to match the dizzy heights of Marvel’s comic book stable – can Justice League continue the upturn in their fortunes? Or will it be another dour, sprawling Batman v Superman?

Release date: 17th November

8. Battle of the Sexes

Can a female tennis player beat a man? It’s a debate that’s reared its head once again in recent years with Serena Williams’ dominance, but rewind to 1973 and it was Billy Jean King who took to the court in a bid to silence – in her words – the “chauvinist pig” Bobby Riggs, a 55-year-old former world number one who believed he could beat any woman. Their duel is recreated in a new film starring Emma Stone as King and Steve Carrell as Riggs. Critics are calling it the performance of Stone’s career which, given that she won an Oscar earlier this year for La La Land, is no mean feat.

Release date: 24th November

9. The Disaster Artist

You’d be forgiven for being unfamiliar with The Room. The 2003 film is an interminable watch – criticised for its plot holes, acting, dialogue, cinematography and direction, and grossing just $1,800 in its original box office run. BUT it’s – somehow – gone on to become a cult hit. Now the making of the film is the basis of James Franco’s latest movie The Disaster Artist which charts the friendship between Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero – the actors responsible for the atrocious flick. Franco plays Wiseau with his younger brother Dean portraying Sestero alongside Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron and Sharon Stone.

Release date: 1st November

10. Wonder

Remember Jacob Tremblay, the adorable breakout star of Oscar-winning film The Room? His fledgling career takes an exciting turn with his new project – Wonder – the story of 10-year-old Auggie who, after 27 surgeries, faces the challenge of starting school for the first time while feeling anything but ordinary. Based on the best-selling novel by R.J. Palacio, Wonder also features Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as Auggie’s parents.

Release date: 1st December

11. Stronger

The bombing at the finish line of the 2013 Boston marathon shocked the world and made a national symbol of Costco worker Jeff Bauman who was photographed after losing both his legs in the attack and whose recovery is the basis of his 2014 book Stronger. Now it’s been turned into a film with Jake Gyllenhaal earning early Oscars buzz for his portrayal of Bauman. Joining him is Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany, playing his on-off girlfriend Erin, in a tale of one man’s struggle with becoming the hero he is made out to be.

Release date: 8th December

12. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Two years on from JJ Abrams’ triumphant The Force Awakens comes its follow-up, The Last Jedi – this time directed by Rian Johnson. With big footsteps to follow in, the film sees Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Mark Hamill all reprising their roles, alongside the late Carrie Fisher in her final performance as Princess Leia. While the plot remains shrouded in secrecy, we do know Hamill’s Luke Skywalker will utter more than a few cursory words and that Kylo Ren is undergoing some sort of identity crisis. Besides that, we can look forward to some awesome ice foxes and the introduction of the impossibly cute porgs.

Release date: 14th December

13. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

A group of four teenagers are in detention when they stumble across an old video game titled, you guessed it, Jumanji. This 2017 reboot of the Robin Williams classic stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black and sees the quartet transported into the jungle where they face all manner of enemies trying to kill them. If this trailer is anything to go by, expect plenty of comic quips and action set pieces. Oh, and The Rock giving Kevin Hart a high-speed piggy back…

Release date: 20th December

14. Pitch Perfect 3

Aca-scuse me!? Let’s get a beat going, because the Bella’s are BACK. Pitch Perfect 3 has had us impatiently tapping our feet (in time) for a while now, but the franchise returns to cinemas this Pitchmas for one last hurrah. With a whole new round of pop hits and feel good comedy gold, the girls have plenty in store for their final outing – this time supporting US troops in Europe. Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose and Elizabeth Banks – as the title suggests – have got this in tune.

Release date: 22nd December