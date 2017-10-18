Where is the Apprentice 2017 house?

Exactly where is that swanky Notting Hill pad? How much is it worth? And could you afford to rent it?

“This fridge is bigger than my entire kitchen,” says one of the Apprentice candidates as they take a tour of their new home in week one of the BBC business reality show – and a lot of viewers will be having similar thoughts.

With seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, a reception room, dining room, family room and smoking room, plus that huge kitchen, the massive town house in Notting Hill, west London, boasts a floor space of 6,404 square foot, or 595 square metres for those a metric bent.

And with a spacious south-facing garden, interior design by Nicky Haslam and “exquisite craftsmanship throughout” the property on Bassett Road W10 is available to rent via Zoopla for the bargain price of £29,033 per calendar month, or £6,700 per week, and is said to be worth in the region of £13 million.

“You guys think you can purchase something like this any time soon?” Jeffery Wan asks his fellow candidates.

“Hundred per cent,” says Harrison Jones.

We’ll believe that when we see it…

