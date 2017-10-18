Amanda Redman, Neil Morrissey and Amrita Acharia will all return to southern India next year

The Good Karma Hospital is coming back for a second series, ITV has confirmed.

The next series of the sun-drenched drama, which is set in southern India, will see a return of all the main cast members, with Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, James Floyd, Darshan Jariwalla, Sagar Radia and Nimmi Harasagama all coming back in 2018.

The new series will return to the work of Amrita Acharia’s Ruby Walker, a junior doctor who has travelled to India looking for a job and a distraction from heartbreak at home.

Redman will also reprise the role of Doctor Lydia Fonseca, the eccentric Englishwoman at the heart of the Good Karma Hospital.

The Good Karma Hospital has been a success for the broadcaster with consolidated audiences of 6.7 million and 26% audience share so far.

Executive Producer of Tiger Aspect Drama, Will Gould said, “We are beyond delighted that The Good Karma Hospital has struck such a chord with the audience who have taken these vibrant characters and life affirming stories to their hearts. It’s been an incredibly international production, but it all started with creator Dan Sefton’s scripts, and ITV’s belief in them, so I’d like to thank them both for that. I can’t wait to see series two come to life.”

ITV commissioner Victoria Fea added: “We’re very excited about developing a second series of The Good Karma Hospital. It’s brought the warmth, colour and vibrancy of India to our wintry Sunday nights.”

The second series will begin filming in August 2017 with further casting news announced closer to production.