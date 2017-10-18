The Apprentice 2017: the weekly results

Who got fired each week? Who was PM? How much profit did they make? Who was in each team? What did Lord Sugar say?

Week Three

The PMs, the teams and the money

Team Graphene

Project Manager: Jade – with Siobhan, Sarah-Jayne, Joanna, Bushra, Sarah, Anisa and Elizabeth

Total toy sales: £1,477.55

Total prototype sales: £56,350

Total profit: £57,827.55

Team Vitality

Project Manager: Michaela – with Andrew, Ross, Harrison, James, Charles, Elliot and Sajan

Total toy sales: £5,785.60

Total prototype sales: £0

Total profit: £5,785.60

The treat

A trip to a robot fighting experience, to let off steam and where the girls can sort out their differences, once and for all.

The boardroom

“This is a bloody shambles,” Lord Sugar sneered when the figures were revealed. “This is the third task, and the third task you’ve lost. I’m not impressed at all, with any of you.” Which is hardly surprising after all that Jeffrii and Siimon nonsense.

Project Manager Michaela chose to bring Elliot and Harrison Jones back into the boardroom with her, but it was David Cameron’s former intern who was eventually told he was fired.

“Elliot, you may be very articulate, you may be very skilled in being able to talk as a barrister, but I think sometimes people come into this process thinking that what they’ll do, is they’ll just sit back and let everybody else fall on their sword,” said Sugar. “I think that your demeanour, your manner is just not up my alley. You’re not cut out to be my business partner.”

This comes after the barrister said his “game plan to win is to assess the morons from the people that are actually successful, look at who is actually going to be in a position to win the process and then destroy them.”

That didn’t really work out too well in the end…

Week Two

The PMs, the teams and the money

Team Graphene

Project Manager: Bushra – with Siobhan, Michaela, Jade, Joanna, Sarah-Jayne, Joanna, Elizabeth, Anisa, and Sarah

Total Spend: £5,675

Total Sales: £7,325

Margin: 56%

Team Vitality

Project Manager: Ross – with Andrew, Harrison, James, Charles, Elliot, Jeff and Sajan

Total Spend: £11,495

Total Sales: £1,505

Margin: 12%

The treat

A visit to luxury hotel, Rosewood London, to meet internationally renowned cartoonist, Gerald Scarfe, to have their caricatures drawn.

The boardroom

Lord Sugar is not impressed with the boys’ colour scheme: “The colours! If I stayed in that hotel I’d wake up in the night and think I was in the middle of a trifle.”

But Jeff Wan was having none of it… “I’m not just about numbers. I have a background in breakdancing and you have to be creative to do breakdancing,” he pleaded. But it was no use.

“Jeff, you certainly talk well, but you’ve not been clear in telling me what you’ve done this week, let alone last week. But in my personal opinion, James, the furniture was the most important element of this task. Having said all that, I have the feeling, Ross, I’ve got a little bit of a dilemma here, but despite your high qualifications, Jeff, I wouldn’t trust you with a hotel in Monopoly…Jeff, you’re fired!”

Week One

The PMs, the teams and the money

Team Graphene

Project Manager: Sarah – with Siobhan, Michaela, Jade, Sarah-Jayne, Joanna, Elizabeth, Anisa, and Bushra

Total Spend: £374.87

Total Sales: £611.65

Profit: £236.78

Team Vitality

Project Manager: Danny – with Andrew, Ross, Harrison, James, Charles, Elliot, Jeff and Sajan

Total Spend: £394.62

Total Sales: £280.45

Loss: -£114.70

The treat

It was back to the house for Team Graphen for a vegetarian feast cooked by Tommy Banks, Britain’s youngest Michelin-starred chef.

The boardroom

Lord Sugar on the losing team: “Gentlemen, this is a very unfortunate start. Right now I feel like I’m looking at a load of dead meat to be honest with you.”

PM Danny initially decides Harrison will be joining himself and Charles in the boardroom – but when Harrison puts up a fight, he relents and chooses Elliot to take his place.

Lord Sugar on the three in the firing line and his final decision: “Do you know what worries me Charles, one gets a feeling about people immediately, and the feeling I’m getting is that you’re a little bit disruptive. I can’t deal with disruptive people as my business partner.”

“Danny you’ve made some serious errors, I think you were a bit overwhelmed.”

“As far as Elliot is concerned, I really don’t know what you did on this task, and that worries me really.”

“The fact of the matter is Charles, we can’t have disruptive people here and whilst you say you’ll get better as time goes along, it is regretful that you’ve acted this way in the first task. But Danny, this was a disaster and I don’t think you managed the team well. So Danny, it is with regret that you’re fired.”

The Apprentice continues on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC1