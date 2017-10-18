Susan Calman channels Daenerys Targaryen as she prepares for upcoming Strictly dance

After a great reaction to her quickstep in last Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing, comedian Susan Calman is gearing up for another tricky challenge this weekend – the cha cha cha.

Advertisement

Well. The cha cha cha is really easy. pic.twitter.com/VeChWpSLeQ — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 16, 2017

While Calman seemed to be having some trouble with the moves earlier in the week (not least because her professional partner Kevin Clifton was unable to reach her for practice), she now seems to be drawing dancing influence from an unlikely source – Game of Thrones’ mother of dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen.

For those asking if this is a good thing, of course it is. I'm off to battle the cha cha cha. I need some fire. https://t.co/LjdveVZMuI — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 18, 2017

Sadly, though, this doesn’t mean we’re getting a Game of Thrones-themed routine this weekend (a Red Wedding-themed foxtrot would be a must watch), though Calman doesn’t rule it out in the future.

I love Game of Thrones. I'd love to do a dance tribute to it. Maybe at an appropriate time of year…… — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 18, 2017

Rather, she’s just drawing on the fiery strength of Emilia Clarke’s Breaker of Chains to add even more passion to a dance set to Little Mix’s Shout out to my Ex, and we can’t wait to see her in action. Even if we have to admit the routine WOULD be a little improved if she rode a dragon onto the dance floor to kick the night off….

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 at 6.35pm this Saturday