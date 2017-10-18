Never Mind the Buzzcocks pays tribute to late comedian Sean Hughes

Fellow former team captain Phil Jupitus also shared his memories of the late comedian

Following the untimely death of Irish comedian Sean Hughes earlier this week, special tribute has been paid to the 51-year-old by the team behind Never Mind the Buzzcocks, the music comedy quiz that featured Hughes as a team captain for six years.

While the series was cancelled a couple of years ago it still has an active YouTube channel, and so the team uploaded a compilation of Hughes’ best moments from the series where he starred alongside host Mark Lamarr and fellow team captain Phil Jupitus.

“So many memories made on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, these are just a few,” they wrote.

“A tribute to the great Sean Hughes. If there’s any other moments you love to see, list below and we’ll do our best to load them up!”

Jupitus himself has now also written a remembrance of his former colleague on Twitter, paying tribute to Hughes’ innovative, risk-taking stand-up and personality.

“I keep looking at this photo. It feels like a lifetime ago. Another life even,” he wrote.

“I gigged with Sean a bunch before Buzzcocks. T&C mostly. Funny, dry, off kilter, always asking more questions than he ever answered. I loved it when he dropped serious poems into his comedy set. No warning. No apology.

“I remember a mad thing he did with Steve Frost called ‘Wonderboy’, where he was doing an act and Frosty played his mad agent directing him from the back of the audience. Properly risky.

“Today was deeply shocking. I hadn’t seen him much in recent years. Last time was in the street in Edinburgh. He was enjoying gigging again. We exchanged the standard, ‘We must catch up for a beer sometime’. But, we never did. I keep looking at this photo…”

In Dundee, found a copy of Sean's 'The Grey Area' in @MadigansFoodEmp The lady at the counter wouldn't charge me. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qNxPOVwi88 — Phillip Jupitus (@jupitusphillip) October 17, 2017

Alongside his stand-up, Hughes was also known for acting in series like The Last Detective, Agatha Christie’s Marple, Coronation Street and Casualty among other shows.

Hughes also won the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Festival for his show A One Night Stand With Sean Hughes in 1990. He was 24 and at the time was the youngest ever to win the accolade.

“Sean Hughes the comedian, actor, writer and novelist died this morning in hospital,” Hughes’ management company stated on Monday.

“He was at the time the youngest winner of the Perrier award with his ground breaking show and went on to a glittering career.

“He was a formidable comedian and will be remembered by fans and the industry for his superb wit and quite brilliant imagination. He leaves behind two brothers Alan and Martin.”