Strictly’s Rev Richard Coles to appear on Question Time this week

We can only hope he kept the sequins

If you were devastated by the departure of the Reverend Richard Coles from Strictly Come Dancing’s third week, then we have some excellent news – because the former Communard turned man of God is back on BBC1 this week.

However, this time around he (probably) won’t be strutting his stuff in sparkly jumpsuits as he’s appearing on the channel to take part in flagship current affairs series Question Time this Thursday, debating current affairs with David Dimbleby in Dunstable and nary a sequin in sight.

Joining Coles will be Conservative Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, Labour MP Lisa Nandy, President of the Liberal Democrats Sal Brinton and the chief executive of Next Simon Wolfson, so the only impressive manoeuvring we’ll be seeing will be politicians skilfully avoiding the questions from audience members.

But hey – it’s still great to have Cole back on our screens. He probably had a word with the man upstairs.

Richard Coles will appear on BBC1’s Question Time on Thursday 19th October at 10.45pm

