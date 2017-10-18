Meet Apprentice candidate Michaela Wain: the construction expert who “can’t cope with lazy people”

The construction magazine manager is looking to cement Lord Sugar's business investment

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Michaela Wain

Age: 33

Occupation: Business owner, construction

Lives: Bolton

Twitter: @Michaelawain1

She says: “I have no patience for people who say stupid stuff, and I can’t cope with lazy people.”

Who is Michaela Wain?

Michaela does a lot of work in the construction industry – her LinkedIn profile says she’s the director of five different companies(!) However, she mainly manages the day-to-day operations of construction magazine Design and Build. Just in case you’re not a regular subscriber, you can see its (downright funky) website here.

What to expect from Michaela

Expect her to get feisty, especially if she’s on a mixed-gender team: she says that after working in a male-dominated industry she despises men who talk down to her.

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1.