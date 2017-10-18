Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Meet Apprentice candidate Elliot Van Emden: the “Tory Boy” who worked for David Cameron

Meet Apprentice candidate Elliot Van Emden: the “Tory Boy” who worked for David Cameron

He now owns a legal company that evicts tenants quickly...

14219620-low_res-the-apprentice-series-13-2017

The Apprentice 2017 candidates: Elliot Van Emden

Age: 31

Advertisement

Occupation: Owner of a legal firm

Lives: London

Twitter: @elliotve

Most ridiculous quote: “Sometimes to get to the top, you have to grease the pole behind you”.

Who is Elliot Van Emden?

Called Tory Boy by his friends, Elliot’s been a member of the Conservatives since he was 16. He even had an internship under David Cameron before he became Prime Minister (David Cameron, not Elliot).

He started up his own legal firm, Bridgewood Legal Limited in 2015, but has now moved onto his next company: the lovingly-named Quick Evictions. An end-to-end possession service for landlords, it launched 2nd October this year.

What can we expect from Elliot?

He believes “what you see is what you get” with him, and aims to take down the strongest competition. He says: “My game plan to win is to assess the morons from the people that are actually successful, look at who is actually going to be in a position to win the process and then destroy them.”

Seems like a nice guy.

Advertisement

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

Tags

Latest news

Hollyoaks episode 4759 Harry returns - strictly embargoed (4)

Hollyoaks: Harry is back and sleeping on the streets – will Tony help his son?

The Apprentice 2017 house in Notting Hill

Where is the Apprentice 2017 house?

Everything The Apprentice

bidwebfe
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Apprentice's Lord Sugar, Karren Brady and Claude Littner

Who is the best Apprentice board member of all time?

Back row (left to right): James White, Ross Fretten, Jeff Wan, Andrew Brady Middle row: Jade English, Sarah Lynn, Charles Burns, Bushra Shaikh, Sarah-Jayne Clark, Michaela Wain, Siobhan Smith, Joanna Jarjue, Anisa Topan, Elliot Van Emden, Elizabeth McKenna, Sajan Shah Front row: Danny Grant, Harrison Jones

The Apprentice 2017: meet the candidates

18738

Can television news survive the Twitter revolution?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more