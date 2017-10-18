Accessibility Links

The Great British Bake Off 2017: who’s through to the semi-finals?

The Great British Bake Off 2017: who’s through to the semi-finals?

Find out more about all the bakers competing for the Channel 4 Bake Off crown this Tuesday – and who has already left the Bake Off tent

Great British Bake Off meet the bakers

The Great British Bake Off 2017 continues this Tuesday – and it’s the semi-final.

Now there are just four bakers left in the tent, with three bakes separating them from a place in the final and a shot at Bake Off victory. Sweeeet.

Find out more about all the contestants remaining in this year’s series – and who has already left the Bake Off tent – by clicking on the pictures below.

Updated 18th October

Kate Lyon

Great British Bake Off 2017 contestant Kate

Steven Carter-Bailey

Steven Bake Off 2017

Sophie Faldo

Bake Off 2017 Sophie

Stacey Hart

stacey-hart

Who has left The Great British Bake Off 2017?

Peter Abatan – left in Week 1

peter-bake-off

Chris Geiger – left in Week 2

Great British Bake Off contestant Chris

Flo Atkins – left in Week 3

Great British Bake Off contestant Flo

Tom Hetherington – left in Week 4

GBBO8 Baker Tom 1401

James Hillery – left in Week 5

James Hillery Bake Off 2017

Julia Chernogorova – left in Week 6

Great British Bake Off contestant Julia

Chuen-Yan – left in Week 7

Yan

Liam Charles – left in Week 8

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles

James Gill

On demand editor, RadioTimes.com

