Coronation Street: Phelan plots to shoot Anna?

He's got the gun, he's got the grudge - is Mrs Windass in the firing line?

Coronation Street appeared to drop strong hints tonight that evil Pat Phelan was planning to shoot nemesis Anna Windass now he believes she’s trying to turn employee Seb Franklin against him. Could she find herself in the firing line of that gun Pat’s hiding?

Advertisement

Chatting with arch-enemy-turned-fairy godmother Anna in this evening’s double bill about the stash of dosh he’d spied in his boss’s safe, young Seb was encouraged to ask for a pay rise from the bullying builder so he plucked up the courage to beg his boss. This didn’t go particularly well, especially once Seb admitted he’d discussed how deserving he was of the extra cash with Mrs Windass.

Paranoid Pat’s blood boiled as he accused Seb of secretly scheming with Anna and plotting against him behind his back, and his suspicions the teen could no longer be trusted caused Mr Phelan to sack his apprentice on the spot.

We then saw Pat sneakily take the pistol he acquired last week and hide it in the shed at No.11 – still clearly full of rage towards Anna for pouring poison in Seb’s ear.

So could Anna be the mystery new hostage Phelan takes next week as part of his dodgy deal to set incarcerated Andy Carver free? Will he have to resort to brute force to take his second captive and end up pulling the trigger? Speculation is rife as to the identity of Andy’s basement replacement, with Seb, Daniel Osbourne, Vinny Ashford and even Pat’s own daughter Nicola Rubinstein among the possibilities.

With Debbie Rush bowing out of the Street soon as Anna, could there be a bullet with her name on it in Pat’s pistol? Next week sees a dramatic twist in the relationship between Anna and Seb when the cafe worker is accused of trying to kill the lad when he has an accident that leaves him fighting for his life – unsurprisingly, Phelan has his manipulative hands all over the sinister situation…

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times magazine this week, actor Connor McIntyre implied that although things would get worse before they got better for Phelan, the villain’s reign of terror may soon be coming to a close. “If you’re a Corrie fan, you enjoy your villain. Knowing full well that he’ll inevitably get his comeuppance.

“It’s a very moral universe – and quite right too. The reaction I usually get is, ‘You’re so horrible. We really hate you. But we don’t want them to kill you yet.’”

You can read the full interview with Connor McIntyre in the new issue of Radio Times out now.

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.