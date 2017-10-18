Coronation Street: Chesney and Sinead engaged – will Daniel ruin their happiness?

There are wedding bells in Weatherfield following tonight’s surprise engagement news for Coronation Street couple Sinead Tinker and Chesney Brown, but Sinead’s troubled ex Daniel Osbourne could pose a threat to the pair’s future.

Advertisement

After stunned Ches was told his ex-girlfriend Katy Armstrong had died in a car crash, the kebab shop worker quickly checked himself out of hospital – where he was recovering from his funny turn earlier in the week – and planned to pounce on a plane to Portugal pronto to be with his son Joseph in his hour of need.

Impressed at her former flame’s devotion to his son, lovelorn Sinead blurted out a surprise proposal to Ches as he got in a cab bound for the airport, with the anticipating Tinker lass – and viewers – having to wait until the second of this evening’s Corrie double bill for the answer (a canny use to remind us of the extra Wednesday episode).

Eventually, Chesney called Sinead from the airport car park and the pair had a heartfelt, and very honest, chat. Scared the quirky factory girl was only suddenly suggesting marriage as she felt sorry for him, Sinead convinced the devastated dad she’d seen him in a whole new light in his reaction to Katy’s death and realised she wanted to be with him.

Despite the fact Sinead got bored of their cutsie romance and cruelly dumped him for someone else not that long ago, and the small matter of her immediately becoming stepmum to poor little Joseph, Chesney finally said yes to the whirlwind proposal before going to catch his flight – leaving delighted Sinead to announce the engagement to Auntie Beth and and the Rovers regulars.

But not everyone in the pub was cock-a-hoop about the prospect of Sinead becoming Mrs Brown – her other ex Daniel Osbourne was stopped in his tracks upon hearing the news, having been given false hope the other day when it appeared him and Sinead could be on the verge of getting back together themselves.

Stumbling out of the pub and and throwing up (conclusive proof that too-sweet Chesney and Sinead actually do make people sick), Daniel looked worryingly wobbly… It was Sinead’s decision to abort their child after her ear bashing from Ken Barlow that led deranged Dan to push his dad down the stairs and leave him for dead earlier this year – and once Sinead knew what she’d done she broke his heart by calling time on their romance for good.

What if losing Ms Tinker yet again pushes the bookish Bistro worker over the edge to commit another violent crime? Could he ruin the wedding? Or will Sinead change her mind and end up back with Daniel in the end?

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.