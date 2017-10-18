Liam left Bake Off last night and viewers can’t cope

The Bake Off 2017 semi-final line-up has been decided - but Liam Charles won't be in it

The Great British Bake Off 2017’s final four were revealed in last night’s Forgotten Bakes episode, with Steven, Sophie, Stacey and Kate proceeding to the semi-final after a gruelling episode making Savoy cakes, Bedfordshire Clangers and maggoty suet.

But the price of their triumph (apart from Stacey’s broken oven door) was the ousting of fan-favourite baker 19-year-old Liam, whose pizza-inspired Clangers couldn’t make up for undercooked pastry and overmixed sponge.

We'll miss you, Liam – you have so much to be proud of! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/xt7UOOF3pe — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 17, 2017

THAT’S A WRAP! Just like to give say a massive thank you to everyone who supported me. remember, it’s

just the beginning 😛🍰🙃🍩 #CAKEBOY pic.twitter.com/OmiMZVenPW — Liam Charles (@LiamcBakes) October 17, 2017

After getting a little emotional (along with host Sandi Toksvig when she announced his departure) Liam seemed to take the decision in his stride, saying he’d soon be back to take Paul Hollywood’s job – but many of his fans watching at home were far less magnanimous, expressing their ire on Twitter over what they saw as a grave injustice.

THIS IS MY OFFICIAL TWEET OF COMPLAINT REGARDING THE UNJUSTLY AND UNTIMELY DEPARTURE OF MY BAE LIAM; HE. DESERVED. BETTER. #GBBO — … (@miss_m0uth) October 17, 2017

“How do you feel about Liam leaving bake off?” #GBBO pic.twitter.com/cSnU5vj4Lw — Rich 3D 🌎 (@rchrdpeake) October 17, 2017

Grab your pitchforks, everyone – we're marching on Channel 4!#GBBO — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) October 17, 2017

The UK right now as Liam leaves #GBBO pic.twitter.com/cQaKCKXhmf — Hayden Atkins (@BrummieHayden) October 17, 2017

First yan, now Liam. Is the bake off trying to outdo game of thrones?! #gbbo #thebreadwedding — Tom Greed (@tom_greed) October 18, 2017

Well done Stacey, star baker, but Liam sent home? Has someone been snorting the icing sugar? Worse decision yet, the boy's got talent! #GBBO — DrivingMissDaisy (@MeesyTheMinxy) October 17, 2017

#GBBO listen I'm not being dramatic but Liam leaving is the worst thing that's happened in all 18 years of my life — gigi (@spoopyjoochan) October 17, 2017

wow so glad that bake off is over congrats to liam for winning !! #GBBO — jas’ o lantern🕸 (@sideminters) October 17, 2017

There's no point in watching #GBBO without Liam pic.twitter.com/kqm5SLtpuZ — Angelina Borys (@angelinaborys) October 17, 2017

Stacey got star baker and Liam goes home #GBBO pic.twitter.com/yV8LpC1lxI — luisa 🎃 (@itsluisagibson) October 17, 2017

RadioTimes.com readers tended to agree, with an astonishing 95% voting in our post-episode poll that he should have stayed.

Twitter responds to Kate remaining in #gbbo while Liam is sent home. pic.twitter.com/ruFdVgC998 — Rachel (@racybearhold) October 17, 2017

Ah well – if nothing else, we’ll always have the gifs to remember him by.

The trick is to keep smiling. Thanks for the bakes, the fun and those amazing facial expressions, Liam! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/WbwIvYuMjs — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 17, 2017

