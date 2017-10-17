Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
This is how Eleven escapes the Upside Down in Stranger Things

This is how Eleven escapes the Upside Down in Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown is back!

EN-US_ST2_Darkness_3840x2160_Still04

If you really thought the final episode of Stranger Things’ first series was the last we’d see of fan-favourite character Eleven, then think again – because Millie Bobby Brown’s tortured telekinetic is back in this series, with a full head of hair (as seen in the series’ second trailer).

Advertisement

And now we’re finally getting a look at how Eleven escaped from Hawkins’ parallel dimension the Upside Down, in a brand-new clip (introduced by Bobby Brown herself for MCM comic-con) that shows her using her abilities to force her way through a (very disgusting) gate to the other side.

But what will happen next after Eleven’s return to the land of the living? Where will she hide out to grow her newly-lustrous mane? And will she ever be reunited with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), or will she only return to civilisation for precious supplies of Eggo waffles?

For now, there’s just 10 days to wait until we find out. Be neater if it was 11, but we do what we can.

Advertisement

Stranger Things season 2 will stream on Netflix from Friday 27th October

Download your EXCLUSIVE Stranger Things 2 Radio Times digital edition

Tags

Huw Fullerton

Sci-Fi Editor

Latest news

23_10_EMM_MOIRA_HOSPITAL_02

Emmerdale: Moira abandons her baby – “She just can’t cope,” says Natalie J Robb

Cher

Cher joins the cast of the Mamma Mia! sequel

Everything Stranger Things

EN-US_ST2_Darkness_3840x2160_Still04
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Stranger Things 2

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season two

RT_43_001

Download your EXCLUSIVE Stranger Things 2 Radio Times digital edition

Eleven Stranger Things

Fans are predicting Eleven will be reunited with her mother in Stranger Things season 2

The-New-Mutants

X-Men spin-off The New Mutants IS a horror film – and there could be more on the way

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more