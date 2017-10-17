Accessibility Links

Riz Ahmed is in talks to star as Hamlet on Netflix

Could the Rogue One actor take on Shakespeare's Danish prince?

Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed is reportedly in talks with Netflix to take on the titular role in an adaptation of Hamlet.

Deadline claim that Ahmed, who won an Emmy for his role in HBO’s The Night Of, could star in a modern-day version of the Shakespeare classic, set in a London of economic and political uncertainty. They also report that the version has been developed by the actor with writer Mike Lesslie (2015’s Macbeth). Jim Wilson (Attack the Block) is being lined up to produce.

The original Shakespeare tragedy follows the revenge that Hamlet is asked to inflict by the ghost of his father. The lead role has been taken on by plenty of actors, including Benedict Cumberbatch, David Tennant, Ben Whishaw, Jude Law and Kenneth Branagh.

The BBC have also announced that next year they’ll be broadcasting a stage version of the play, with Andrew Scott in the titular role. And a modern-day adaptation of King Lear, another Shakespeare drama, is on the way to BBC2 next year, starring Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Christopher Eccleston and – once again – Andrew Scott.

Chris Packham reveals the reality of living with Asperger’s – and his “romantic plan” to be reunited with his dogs after he dies

If this Game of Thrones casting is true, it ruins a fun fan theory

