Last night’s George Michael documentary left a lot of people in tears

Fans couldn't help crying after watching the powerful look into the singer's life and legacy

When George Michael died on Christmas day last year, the musical superstar was halfway through completing his autobiographical documentary, George Michael: Freedom. The film was finished posthumously and last night the insightful and honest show was broadcast on C4.

And it gave a lot of people a lot of feelings. Firstly, the documentary made fans appreciate the hits that Michael gifted to the world…

Feel privileged to have grown up with the wonderful music George gave us. What a blessing he gave us all #GeorgeMichaelFreedom — Russell Bruce (@RussellBruce17) October 16, 2017

just watched #GeorgeMichaelFreedom and it really moved me, i feel privileged to have grown up listening to him, forever an icon x — lana🌻 (@kalimalana) October 16, 2017

Many were struck by the honest and raw anecdotes peppered throughout, reminding them how open the Wham! singer was…

Arriving late on stage for Paul McCartney and you can’t even tell it wasn’t planned. The definition of styling it out. #GeorgeMichaelFreedom pic.twitter.com/T737UnW9ne — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 16, 2017

Such an honest, touching documentary showing he was just a very, very talented one of us.Gone far too soon #RIPGeorge #GeorgeMichaelFreedom pic.twitter.com/lpTw4AzrNZ — GILLIANS DECO (@GilliansDeco) October 16, 2017

A superb documentary tonight. Insightful, honest and gripping #GeorgeMichaelFreedom — Chris Whitehead (@christof88) October 16, 2017

What a parting gift from George this documentary is. So raw, so honest and so moving #legend #GeorgeMichaelFreedom — Harvellous (@jennifever1) October 16, 2017

What a complicated, intelligent, searching, soulful, beautiful, vulnerable man George Michael was. And what a loss. #GeorgeMichaelFreedom — Aunt Olive (@HelpfulOlive) October 16, 2017

Viewers were particularly moved by Adele’s touching mellow cover of Michael’s Fast Love…

Listen to the amazing performance of @Adele during the George Michael documentary Freedom. Really fantastic. #GeorgeMichaelFreedom pic.twitter.com/xScFbKqUND — Adam Bazuin (@adambazuin) October 16, 2017

.@Adele’s cover of George Michael’s #FastLove is just the most delicious thing ever.#GeorgeMichaelFreedom — E D W A R D (@EdwardWJSmith) October 16, 2017

But seriously can someone tell me where I can get the Adele cover of Fast Love 😩😩#samesongdifferentmoods#GeorgeMichaelFreedom — Sophia (@EdieEvents) October 16, 2017

Adele’s version of Fast Love should be released as a single and all the profit should go to charities George supported #GeorgeMichaelFreedom — Hollie (@HollieSackett) October 16, 2017

Adele's version of 'Fastlove' by George Michael is the most beautiful and emotional tribute in history — Álvaro (@alvaroMatute99) October 16, 2017

And, by the end of the film, which documented Michael’s death, many were left in tears: partly because of his passing, yet also thanks to the incredible legacy he left behind…

Got a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes. So thankful to George for leaving us with a lifetime of fantastic music. #GeorgeMichaelFreedom — Stephanie Jones (@Stephani_Jones) October 16, 2017

Just finished watching the fab #GeorgeMichaelFreedom Tears were shed, what a talent he was 💔💔 — 🎃🍁Joanne🍁🎃 (@joanneweir38) October 16, 2017

Sitting here singing along and trying not to cry 😭 failing miserably #GeorgeMichaelFreedom — Noelerz (@noeleendoyle) October 16, 2017

Watched #GeorgeMichaelFreedom and felt decades of happy musical memories come flooding back… as well as making me quite sad at his/our loss. — Giles P. Croft (@gpcroft) October 16, 2017

If you missed it last night and think you’re emotionally ready, George Michael: Freedom is available to watch on All4 now.