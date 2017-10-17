Is the BBC right to axe Crimewatch?

The BBC has called time on the show after 33 years - what do YOU think about it?

For 33 years it has asked for your help in identifying and catching criminals and solving tough cases but now the BBC is saying goodbye to Crimewatch.

The show, which was hosted by numerous familiar faces including Jill Dando, Nick Ross, Sue Cook, Kirsty Young, Fiona Bruce and Rav Wilding, will no longer air but daytime spin-off Crimewatch Roadshow will continue its legacy.

Crimewatch has made quite the impact in its three decades on air. It featured and helped solve some of the country’s most high profile cases, including the murder of James Bulger, the murder of Lin and Megan Russell and the murder of schoolgirl Sarah Payne. Former presenter Jill Dando’s 1999 murder was also discussed on the programme.

And the show became famous for its frightening reconstructions, which inspired host Nick Ross to sign off with a reassuring “don’t have nightmares, do sleep well”.

But can you sleep well now the BBC has cancelled the series? Was it a big mistake? Or has Crimewatch quite simply had its day?

We want to know what you think. Cast your vote and have your say.