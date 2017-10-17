Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Is the BBC right to axe Crimewatch?

Is the BBC right to axe Crimewatch?

The BBC has called time on the show after 33 years - what do YOU think about it?

jeremy vine crimewatch axe

For 33 years it has asked for your help in identifying and catching criminals and solving tough cases but now the BBC is saying goodbye to Crimewatch.

Advertisement

The show, which was hosted by numerous familiar faces including Jill Dando, Nick Ross, Sue Cook, Kirsty Young, Fiona Bruce and Rav Wilding, will no longer air but daytime spin-off Crimewatch Roadshow will continue its legacy.

Crimewatch has made quite the impact in its three decades on air. It featured and helped solve some of the country’s most high profile cases, including the murder of James Bulger, the murder of Lin and Megan Russell and the murder of schoolgirl Sarah Payne. Former presenter Jill Dando’s 1999 murder was also discussed on the programme.

And the show became famous for its frightening reconstructions, which inspired host Nick Ross to sign off with a reassuring “don’t have nightmares, do sleep well”.

But can you sleep well now the BBC has cancelled the series? Was it a big mistake? Or has Crimewatch quite simply had its day?

Advertisement

We want to know what you think. Cast your vote and have your say.

Tags

Latest news

george-m

Last night’s George Michael documentary left a lot of people in tears

Black Mirror series 4

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Black Mirror series four

Everything Crimewatch

jeremy vine crimewatch axe
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jeremy Vine Crimewatch

Crimewatch axed by the BBC after 33 years

Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine slams BBC over its handling of salaries row

140278.ff4d61d9-1ab4-4fe1-9b7b-aeb06c5a81e0

Crimewatch Roadshow to focus on terrorism and how public can help prevent future attacks

114228

Jeremy Vine and Tina Daheley to host new-look weekly Crimewatch

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more