First look at the final ever (probably) episode of W1A

The Beeb are in crisis – again – because there’s only one BBC bike and Amanda Holden is not going to be riding it

After three gloriously awkward series filled with futile meetings and Brompton bike rides, W1A is “probably” going to come to an end next Monday.

Advertisement

In a clip of its (potentially) final ever episode, David Tennant narrates how the Beeb are trying to figure out how to break the news to Amanda Holden that their BBC Bike series will not, in fact, be led by her.

Telling Holden the truth, it seems, is the absolute last resort – but PR Siobhan Sharpe (Jessica Hynes) pipes up with a sparkling idea to save the day.

“It’s not brain science,” she announces, much to the bewilderment of the room, before suggesting that they offer Holden a ludicrously low fee – even lower than what the BBC already had in mind – so that the BGT judge will pull out of the project without being pushed.

Let’s see how that ends up…

Advertisement

W1A finishes on Monday 23rd October at 10pm on BBC2