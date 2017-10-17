First look at Cheryl’s return to X Factor for Judges’ Houses

It’s time! For Cheryl! To face! The music! Again! After two years away from the ITV show, the former judge is making her X Factor comeback at Simon Cowell’s house in the south of France. She’ll be back on screens this Saturday to help him whittle down his six groups to three in the Judges’ Houses stage of the competition.

Cheryl will give her critiques to Jack & Joel, Rak-Su, The Cutkelvins, Sean & Conor Price, Lemonade and New Girl Band.

Of course, Cheryl isn’t the only famous guest to join the show this year. Each judge has called in their own star talent to offer their advice. Nicole Scherzinger invited Stormzy to her South Africa home to help pick out the best contestants in the overs category: Talia Dean, Slavko, Kevin Davy White, Berget Lewis, Matt Linnen and Tracy Leanne.

And we’ll see Louis Walsh and the boys (Lloyd Macey, Aidan Martin, Spencer Sutherland, Jack Mason, Leon Mallett) flying to Istanbul in Turkey where the competition will be cut down with the help of Mika.

And then there’s the girls: Rai-Elle, Holly Tandy, Deanna, Grace Davies, Georgina Panton and Alisah Bonaobra. We’ll see them in San Francisco with their judge Sharon Osbourne and her mentors, children Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

The X Factor continues 8.20pm Saturday, ITV