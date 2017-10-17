EastEnders: Mick and Linda to lose the Queen Vic?

The Carters will face a fresh crisis on next week’s EastEnders when they realise that they could be kicked out of the Queen Vic.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 23 October see Mick and Linda left mortified when they discover that if they can’t pay the money Grafton Hill has demanded for repairs to the pub, then they’ll lose their beloved boozer.

With Fi insisting that there’s nothing she can do to help, the family tries to figure out a way of paying the money, with Whitney suggesting that they pay in instalments. But a meeting that Linda asks for with the company doesn’t exactly go to plan…

Friday’s episode sees the Carters share their plans with the Chairman, only to be left horrified when they learn they have just five weeks to pay – or they’ll be evicted.

With Fi putting on a front and defending the Carters, it’s left to Shirley to question how much she knew about the machinations of her employers.

In the end, it’s Fi who’s dispatched to give the Carters an offer – they can sell the leasehold and receive a large pay-off, but have only today to decide.

As Mick contemplates the idea, the Chairman calls round for his answer. But what will Mick do? Are he and Linda set to be turfed out? Or will the Carters hatch an 11th-hour plan to secure their future?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below

