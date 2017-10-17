Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Bobby Beale returns – as Max threatens his life!

EastEnders: Bobby Beale returns – as Max threatens his life!

Lucy's killer made a surprise comeback in Tuesday's episode of the BBC1 soap

Screen Shot sadasoidasodjasudasudas0udas0ud017-10-17 at 11.37.58

Bobby Beale (Eliot Carrington) has been glimpsed on screen during tonight’s EastEnders for the first time in over a year.

Advertisement

The character was handed a custodial sentence in June 2016 after being found guilty of the unlawful killing of his half-sister Lucy and hasn’t been featured since dad Ian told him he had to accept his punishment.

Now, Bobby has been seen in mobile-phone footage captured in his cell – although the sight wasn’t a welcome one for concerned mum Jane.

Scenes just shown saw it revealed that manipulative Max (Jake Wood) has been sent the video of Bobby, who appears to be being intimidated by a fellow prisoner while serving his sentence.

Max then showed the clip to Jane (Laurie Brett), intimating that harm would come to Bobby if she doesn’t comply with his demand for her to leave town.

Screen Shot dsojsadojasodjaosdjasojdsaoijasd2017-10-17 at 11.38.13

As viewers saw in Tuesday’s episode of the BBC1 soap, Max wanted the Beales to quit Walford out of fear that Jane would reveal all about his vendetta against the residents of the Square.

But during a talking-to by Weyland boss James Willmott-Brown, Max was told that Ian had to remain where he was because he’s a useful pawn in his masterplan.

Screen Shot 2017-10-17sdjsadjasojdasojdasoijdasoij at 11.38.29

Thursday’s EastEnders will now see Jane break the news to Ian that she’s leaving on her own. But how will he take the news? And will Jane manage to explain why she’s walking out on their marriage?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

3girls

Hollyoaks: group self-harm storyline launches for Lily, Peri and Yasmine

Strictly judges 2017

Strictly Come Dancing week 5 song and dance list: Will Alexandra Burke score a perfect 40 for her Foxtrot?

Everything EastEnders

Screen Shot sadasoidasodjasudasudas0udas0ud017-10-17 at 11.37.58
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Week 37 - Jane and Max (1)_sdjasojdasoihdasofow

EastEnders: Max to kill Jane in tonight’s episode?

14108750-high_res-eastenders-october-Janedksdpajdpajsdpajsdpjasdpjadecember-2017

EastEnders: Jane wakes up – and comes face to face with Max!

14031076-high_res-eastenders-Jane_ad[pjsafja[sojdas[oww00231hhh

EastEnders: will Jane pull through – and reveal the truth about Max?

13999613-high_res-eastenders-july-september-2017

EastEnders: Steven to kill Jane in shock showdown?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more