David Mitchell’s Shakespeare comedy Upstart Crow gets a third series

Six more episodes plus a 2018 Christmas special are in the works with David Mitchell reprising his role as the famous playwright

The BBC has commissioned six more episodes – and a 2018 Christmas special – of Ben Elton’s William Shakespeare comedy Upstart Crow.

David Mitchell will put his ruff and breeches on once again for the third run which will air next year.

Also expected to return are Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan as his forward-thinking and clever servant Kate, Mark Heap as arch enemy Robert Greene and Harry Enfiled as Will’s cantankerous father John. Lisa Tarbuck is also expected to reprise her role as Will’s loving wife Anne.

Before then, there will be a 2017 Christmas special of the comedy which follows Mitchell’s befuddled Bard at the start of his writing career, dealing with the machinations of the London theatre scene as well as his troublesome family back in London.

Elton said: “I am so pleased that the BBC have decided to commission Upstart Crow Part 3. As Shakespeare himself proved with Henry IV, his very long play cycle about a not very interesting Henry,  if a thing’s worth doing, it’s worth doing thrice.”

David Mitchell added: “I think I’m even pleaseder to be doing a third series of Upstart Crow than I was to be doing the second. In fact, given the choice, I would have done the third one second and saved the second till third. That would have made me pleasedest, but still, this is tremendous news.”

This Christmas, fans will be treated to a guest turn from Emma Thompson playing Queen Elizabeth I in the show’s first seasonal special.

