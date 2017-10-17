Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Bake Off’s youngest ever contestant gives her tips to this year’s young Star Baker Liam

Bake Off’s youngest ever contestant gives her tips to this year’s young Star Baker Liam

Martha Collison competed in the Great British Bake Off at the age of 17

Bake Off martha and liam

The Great British Bake Off’s youngest ever contestant Martha Collison has some words of wisdom for 19-year-old baking hopeful Liam Charles: be confident – and don’t let your age hold you back.

Advertisement

Liam has battled with nerves since the beginning of this year’s series, freaking out over his mistakes and second-guessing his decisions. But he has frequently impressed judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and finally became Star Baker in Pastry Week.

“I think he just needs to have confidence in himself, because he’s done so well,” Martha, who competed in the Bake Off at the tender age of 17, tells RadioTimes.com.

2. Martha Collison energy efficient Ad Bakes (1)

“I remember feeling that I wanted to prove that young people could really be good at things and be as good as older people. And as soon as I’d got through the first couple of weeks, I thought, ‘Actually, I can do this’.

“I think he’s done us proud. He’s done amazingly and he’s just one of the most skilled bakers in that tent, and it just shows that age doesn’t limit you in any way.”

Looking back on her own time on the Bake Off, Martha says: “I think I was a little bit worried that I wouldn’t quite have the years of experience, because the other bakers that I was on with were really brilliant and if they’d been baking for 60 years then they were obviously going to have more experience than me.

“But I think when you’re a young person you can bring other things to the table. You’re sometimes more on top of different trends and different flavours and things like that.”

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles
Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles (Channel 4)

Still, even though she feels that connection with Liam, Martha’s money is on Sophie Faldo for the win.

“Sophie will just pip Steven [Carter-Bailey] to the title,” she predicts. “He is amazing – but I feel like she might pull it out of the bag at the end.”

Since she competed in The Great British Bake Off in 2014 (“I can’t believe that it’s been three years!”) Martha has become a food writer and launched two cookbooks, Crave and Twist.

At the age of 21 she has now come up with a series of “Ad Bakes”, taking advantage of the ad breaks now Bake Off has moved to Channel 4 to come up with quick four-minute recipes.

“You’ve got to do something in them, whether that’s make a cup of tea–  or what I’ve been doing is challenging myself to make these really quick recipes,” she says.

Advertisement

Martha’s Ad Bakes are created in partnership with British Gas.

Tags

Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Writer, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

harry-potter-plot-holes-1476040661

JK Rowling just tweeted a picture of a gravestone with a special link to Harry Potter

Great British Bake Off contestant Steven

Who is Great British Bake Off 2017 contestant Steven Carter-Bailey?

Everything The Great British Bake Off

Bake Off martha and liam
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Yan

Bake Off’s Yan made a rude shape with her chocolate pudding and Twitter found it hilarious

Bake Off Flo

The Great British Bake Off’s Flo Atkins is actually a really good rapper

82804

Youngest ever Bake Off contestant Martha Collison signs book deal

135663.d8f54398-fbef-4689-a4c2-abf453047f40

Jo Brand will return to host Bake Off spin-off An Extra Slice on Channel 4

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more