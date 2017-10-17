Who’s left The Great British Bake Off 2017? Full list of eliminated contestants and Star Bakers

See the results from every week of Bake Off 2017, including who left and who's been named Star Baker

The Great British Bake Off 2017 is hotting up, and the number of contestants left in the tent is dwindling.

But which bakers are left to sweat another week? And who’s been named Star Baker the most?

Let’s take a look back at how this year’s bakers are doing so far. Check out the results from each week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off 2017 so far, as well as the Star Baker leaderboard below.

Bake Off continues this Tuesday with ‘Forgotten Bakes’ Week, beginning 8pm on Channel 4

Updated 17th October 2017

BAKE OFF 2017 RESULTS

The Star Baker in week one was Steven Carter-Bailey.

The first contestant to leave the competition was Peter Abatan.

The Star Baker in week two was (again) Steven Carter-Bailey.

The second contestant to leave the competition was Chris Geiger.

The Star Baker in week three was Julia Chernogorova.

The third contestant to leave the competition was Flo Atkins.

The Star Baker in week four was Kate Lyon.

The fourth contestant to leave the competition was Tom Hetherington.

The Star Baker in episode five was Sophie Faldo.

The fifth baker to leave the competition was James Hillery.

The Star Baker in episode six was Liam Charles.

The sixth baker to leave the competition was Julia Chernogorova.

The Star Baker in episode seven was Steven Carter-Bailey.

The seventh baker to leave the competition was Yan.

BAKE OFF 2017 STAR BAKER LEADERBOARD

1. Steven Carter-Bailey (STAR BAKER 3 TIMES)

2. Julia Chernogorova (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

2. Kate Lyon (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

2. Sophie Faldo (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

2. Liam Charles (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)