What time is Abortion on Trial on TV?

Everything you need to know about Anne Robinson’s documentary

What time is it on TV?

Abortion on Trial is on Monday 16th October at 9pm on BBC2.

What is it about?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Abortion Act, Anne Robinson invites nine people with conflicting views on the issue to her country home to share stories and discuss whether the law is still fit for purpose in 2017. The programme also reveals the results of an ICM poll – the most comprehensive ever taken in the UK on Britain’s attitudes to abortion

How was the film made and what was the idea behind it?

BBC commissioning editor Fatima Salaria explains how the film tackles one of the most polarising topics of our time.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go…

