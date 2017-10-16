Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Kylo Ren has some thoughts on the new Star Wars Last Jedi trailer

Kylo Ren has some thoughts on the new Star Wars Last Jedi trailer

His thoughts are raw. So raw

Kylo Ren Last Jedi trailer

YouTube is jam packed with Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi trailer reaction videos – but none are quite as special as the one uploaded by Kylo Ren himself.

Advertisement

The First Order frontman took a few moments to watch the latest trailer for the upcoming movie, which catches up with the mysterious Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she begins her training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

The cloaked figure pokes fun at the trailer’s opening moments, which appear to feature Luke speaking about him and his “raw” power.

“That edit is super misleading”, Kylo Ren protests, echoing the thoughts of many Star Wars fans who think the sneak peek is full of misdirection.

And he’s not too sure about those closing moments (which appear to show Rey and Kylo Ren reaching something of an agreement) either.

‘Ha ha ha, there will be no truce,” he cackles.

But will there?

We’ll have to wait until December to find out.

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi opens in UK cinemas on 15th December

Tags

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

Latest news

RT_43_001

Download your EXCLUSIVE Stranger Things 2 Radio Times digital edition

Black Panther trailer

Chadwick Boseman rules in the new Black Panther trailer – but Michael B Jordan steals the show

Everything Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Kylo Ren Last Jedi trailer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

harrison-ford-han-solo

Ron Howard just shared yet another cryptic Star Wars snap from the set of the Han Solo movie

rey

What does Rey’s new action figure tell us about Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

BT-445

Once you notice this one small detail, Star Wars is ruined forever

bbh8

Star Wars droid BB-8 meets evil twin in new video

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more