Sky Sports NFL presenter Kevin Cadle dies aged 62

Sky Sports NFL presenter Kevin Cadle dies aged 62

The former Great Britain basketball coach has passed away

Kevin Cadle

Former Great Britain basketball coach and Sky Sports NFL and NBA broadcaster Kevin Cadle has passed away aged 62.

The US native coached the Scotland and England basketball teams, and led the Great British team at the qualification tournament for the 1992 Olympics, but he is perhaps best known for his 15 years stint as the face of NFL and the NBA on Sky Sports, after his coaching career ended in 1997.

Tributes for the sports star poured out on Twitter from fans and sports bodies such as NFL UK and the British Basketball League.

NFL UK’s official Twitter also confirmed that there would be a tribute to Cadle at this weekend’s NFL fixture live at Twickenham Stadium between Arizona Cardinals and LA Rams.

Cadle’s Sky colleague Neil Reynolds wrote, “He was a giant of a man who I shared a great many laughs with, normally when we probably should have been concentrating on our work.”

He added, “You only need to dip your toe into Twitter to realise just how much of an impact ‘Big Kev’ had on the ever-growing NFL fan base in the UK. When 70,000-plus fans pack into Twickenham Stadium this weekend for the NFC West divisional clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, my friend will have played a big role in putting those bottoms on seats.”

Cadle’s domestic coaching career brought him 30 titles, including five British basketball championships during spells at Glasgow, Kingston, Guildford and London Towers.

