Sky Sports NFL presenter Kevin Cadle dies aged 62

The former Great Britain basketball coach has passed away

Former Great Britain basketball coach and Sky Sports NFL and NBA broadcaster Kevin Cadle has passed away aged 62.

The US native coached the Scotland and England basketball teams, and led the Great British team at the qualification tournament for the 1992 Olympics, but he is perhaps best known for his 15 years stint as the face of NFL and the NBA on Sky Sports, after his coaching career ended in 1997.

Tributes for the sports star poured out on Twitter from fans and sports bodies such as NFL UK and the British Basketball League.

We are shocked & saddened to hear of the death of Kevin Cadle, a great friend of #NFLUK for so long. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/yqX5vRe5PN — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 16, 2017

NFL UK’s official Twitter also confirmed that there would be a tribute to Cadle at this weekend’s NFL fixture live at Twickenham Stadium between Arizona Cardinals and LA Rams.

We can confirm there will be a tribute to Kevin Cadle at Twickenham this Sunday. An opportunity for us all to show our love for the big man. pic.twitter.com/G150dG2zBr — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 16, 2017

We are shocked and saddened to hear that #BritishBasketball has lost a true legend in Kevin Cadle. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/IaovJopl3Q — BBL (@BBLofficial) October 16, 2017

So shocked and saddened to hear of the death of @kevincadle. A true gent who always had time to talk football – met again on Regent Street just 2 weeks ago 😢 pic.twitter.com/hRSgNDIAcM — Katharine Pollock (@Kat_P) October 16, 2017

Kevin Cadle treaded the line between educating Brits on NFL and US sport and avoiding patronising. Harder than it looks. Much missed @NFLUK — Dan Abrey (@DanAbreyFFL) October 16, 2017

Sad news about Kevin Cadle. He got me watching @NFL @NFLUK @SkySportsNFL when I was younger. He will be missed. RIP — Nathan Gent (@besta90) October 16, 2017

Shocked and beyond devastated that my long-time colleague, mentor and friend is gone too soon. Will miss the great Kevin Cadle. RIP 'ma man' pic.twitter.com/za9sfEIHbj — Neil Reynolds (@neilreynoldsnfl) October 16, 2017

Cadle’s Sky colleague Neil Reynolds wrote, “He was a giant of a man who I shared a great many laughs with, normally when we probably should have been concentrating on our work.”

He added, “You only need to dip your toe into Twitter to realise just how much of an impact ‘Big Kev’ had on the ever-growing NFL fan base in the UK. When 70,000-plus fans pack into Twickenham Stadium this weekend for the NFC West divisional clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, my friend will have played a big role in putting those bottoms on seats.”

Sad news. Kevin Cadle of Sky Sports and my 1st pro 🏀 coach has passed away. A gentleman, a fierce competitor and a tireless motivator.

RIP — Ian Whyte (@Ian_Whyte) October 16, 2017

The worst news. I'm shocked & sad. He was a friend & sposed to do our show Sunday but was ill. Never expected this. Too big to go like that. https://t.co/4QVkb9UmW4 — Michael Carlson (@Carlsonsports) October 16, 2017

Cadle’s domestic coaching career brought him 30 titles, including five British basketball championships during spells at Glasgow, Kingston, Guildford and London Towers.