James Corden apologises for making Harvey Weinstein jokes

Numerous celebrities – including two of the women who allege the producer raped them – have been quick to denounce Corden’s jokes as insensitive

James Corden has apologised for making jokes about Harvey Weinstein at a charity event following a social media backlash.

While speaking at AIDS fundraiser the amFAR gala in Beverly Hills, Corden made jokes about the sexual assault allegations made against the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Straight out gate, host @JKCorden with Harvey Weinstein jokes. Too soon? Some laughs, some groans #amfARLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nx88w5UwUe — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2017

“This is a beautiful room, this is a beautiful night here in L.A,” he said. “It is so beautiful that Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel room to give him a massage.”

Groans could be heard from the audience, after which Corden continued: “I don’t know whether that groan was that you liked that joke, or you don’t like the joke. If you don’t like the joke, you should probably leave right now.”

Corden then decided to carry on with the Weinstein gags. “It has been weird this week though hasn’t it, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, it’s weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water.

“Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

Actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, who have both alleged that Weinstein raped them, were among the celebrities who tweeted their disgust at Corden’s jokes.

Warning – some of these messages contain strong language.

Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeles https://t.co/0SujRNCzd9 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 15, 2017

YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

James Corden reveals snickering Hollywood in all its grotesquerie . It's not about masturbation, asshole. It's about rape. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 15, 2017

Corden apologised on Sunday, saying he was “truly sorry” for his jokes which were intended to shame Weinstein and not the women he allegedly assaulted.

To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, (1/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, was master of ceremonies at the amFAR gala.