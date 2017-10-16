George Michael tells his own life story in extended clip from new Channel 4 documentary

The late singer was working on the autobiographical film George Michael: Freedom before his death last Christmas

Prepare to get teary – the late George Michael returns to TV screens this Monday 16th October in a new documentary about the story of his life.

Before his unexpected death on the 25th December last year, Michael was working with Channel 4 on an autobiographical documentary, recording the narration for the story of his life.

In the extended clip below, he talks about the years he spent working with musical partner Andrew Ridgeley and making now-iconic music with Wham!.

“They say youth is wasted on the young – my God, what a wonderful joy ride for two 18-year-olds,” Michael remembers fondly as footage plays of his greatest musical moments, and celebrity fans (including Ricky Gervais, Tracey Emin and Liam Gallagher) look back on a well-lived life.

Watch the trailer for the full documentary below.

George Michael: Freedom airs on Channel 4 tonight (Monday 16th October) at 9.00pm