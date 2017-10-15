Accessibility Links

When can I watch Outlander season 3 episode 6?

The wait for Claire and Jamie's big reunion isn't quite over yet

Claire and Jamie Outlander

Outlander season three episode five ended with a MASSIVE twist, leaving fans desperate to see what would happen next.

The final five minutes of the episode saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) making her way back in time and paying a visit to her beloved Jamie (Sam Heughan) in his print shop. Jamie, who was utterly shocked to see his wife in the flesh, promptly fainted and the screen faded to black, leaving us all wondering what on earth would happen next.

Fans in the USA were probably expecting to find out on Sunday October 15th, but nope – Outlander isn’t on Starz this weekend. And there’s no new episode streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Monday October 16th.

Why isn’t Outlander on this weekend?

Because Outlander is taking a one-week break in the USA, and Starz is airing season three’s first five episodes on Sunday instead.

What’s going to happen in season 3 episode 6?

Sam Heughan Outlander S3

We’ve had a sneak peek. Here’s a spoiler free guide to what you’ve got to look forward to.

When can I watch Outlander season 3 episode 6?

Outlander season 3 episode 6 airs in the USA on Sunday October 22nd and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Monday October 23rd.

