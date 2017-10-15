Here’s who you want to leave Strictly Come Dancing in week 4

Viewers want Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole to leave Strictly Come Dancing after last night’s show – but voting remains close.

After last night’s dramatic show, the Good Morning Britain host is the celebrity you most want to leave with just over 34.5% of the vote following her wedding-themed jive to Bruno Mars’ song Marry You.

It may not have helped that judge Shirley Ballas called Charlotte “Mollie” while giving her (fairly critical) verdict on a performance which notched up last 19 points.

According to the poll results at 8am this morning, they are closely followed by Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton at 31.3% after their samba – described as “more Benidorm than Brazil” by Bruno Tonioli – also scored just 19 points. The two pairs came bottom in the judges’ scores.

The next couple you’d most like to see leave are Brian Conley and Amy Dowden at just over 11%.

Not surprisingly, Alexandra Burke – who scored the first “Ten” of the competition with an astonishing jive to Tina Turner’s Proud Mark and notched up a final score of 39 – is low down your list.

This the moment Alexandra Burke scored 39 points in Week Four of #Strictly for her incredible, epic Jive! pic.twitter.com/4uaFLhEAvH — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 14, 2017

Here are the latest results by RadioTimes.com readers the morning after the night before:

Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole 34.56%

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton 31.38%

Brian Conley and Amy Dowden 11.49%

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke 9.05%

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez 3.59%

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton 3.59%

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice 2.61%

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard 1.14%

Davood Ghadami and Nadya Bychkova 0.9%

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara 0.49%

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones 0.49%

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse 0.41%

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec 0.3%

Find out if the viewers agree with you at 7.15 tonight on the results show on BBC1…