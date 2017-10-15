Accessibility Links

Here’s who you want to leave Strictly Come Dancing in week 4

But it's still a close run thing

Strictly all the dancers

Viewers want Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole to leave Strictly Come Dancing after last night’s show – but voting remains close.

After last night’s dramatic show, the Good Morning Britain host is the celebrity you most want to leave with just over 34.5% of the vote following her wedding-themed jive to Bruno Mars’ song Marry You.

It may not have helped that judge Shirley Ballas called Charlotte “Mollie” while giving her (fairly critical) verdict on a performance which notched up last 19 points.

According to the poll results at 8am this morning, they are closely followed by Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton at 31.3% after their samba – described as “more Benidorm than Brazil” by Bruno Tonioli – also scored just 19 points. The two pairs came bottom in the judges’ scores.

The next couple you’d most like to see leave are Brian Conley and Amy Dowden at just over 11%.

Not surprisingly, Alexandra Burke – who scored the first “Ten” of the competition with an astonishing jive to Tina Turner’s Proud Mark and notched up a final score of 39 – is low down your list.

Here are the latest results by RadioTimes.com readers the morning after the night before:

Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole  34.56%

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton  31.38%

Brian Conley and Amy Dowden  11.49%

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke  9.05%

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez  3.59%

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton  3.59%

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice  2.61%

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard  1.14%

Davood Ghadami and Nadya Bychkova  0.9%

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara  0.49%

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones  0.49%

Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse  0.41%

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec  0.3%

Find out if the viewers agree with you at 7.15 tonight on the results show on BBC1…

Ben Dowell

Ben has worked as a professional journalist specialising in TV and the arts for nearly twenty years. After a two year stint on local newspapers in the mid 1990s, he spent more than 5 years as the broadcast reporter at the Stage newspaper. Following that he enjoyed staff reporting positions at the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Times breaking stories and writing features before settling as a full time freelance writing for an array of newspapers and magazines - but mainly for the Guardian, Evening Standard, Broadcast, Independent and the New Statesman where he wrote a column.

