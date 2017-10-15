Meet the cast of Ronald D Moore’s Electric Dreams episode Real Life

Electric Dreams episode Real Life is based on the Philip K Dick short story Exhibit Piece and airs on Sunday 22nd October on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Written by Outlander and Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D Moore, it explores what happens when virtual reality goes wrong – and when it’s no longer clear which world is “real” and which world is “virtual”.

Here are all the stars you need to know – and where you’ve seen them before:

Sarah – Anna Paquin

Who does she play? Sarah is a cop who is haunted by the horror of a recent massacre she witnessed. She suffers deeply from survivor’s guilt and is on the hunt for the killer. Her loving wife Katie sees how much she is struggling and decides to gift her a virtual reality “vacation” to give her a break from her painful memories.

Where have I seen her before? Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin appeared in The Piano as a child. She is also known for her starring roles in True Blood, Almost Famous and the X-Men movies. Paquin is married to Safe House actor and True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer.

Katie – Rachelle Lefevre

Who does she play? Katie is Sarah’s wife. Seeing how Sarah is suffering, she offers her a chance to test her company’s new virtual reality “vacation” technology. But the VR experience starts to blur the lines between reality and virtual reality.

Where have I seen her before? Rachelle Lefevre played the vampire Victoria in the teen movie Twilight. She’s also been in Boston Legal, Swingtown, Under The Dome, and A Gifted Man.

George – Terrence Howard

Who does he play? George is the billionaire owner and founder of a successful technology company. As he reels from the death of his wife, he develops memory loss and amnesia. George seeks solace from his pain and confusion in one of his own inventions, a VR device that allows him to escape into another reality.

Where have I seen him before? Terrence Howard plays Lucious Lyon in the TV series Empire. He’s previously starred in Law & Order, Dead Presidents, Wayward Pines, Winnie, Four Brothers, and Prisoners. Howard played James Rhodes in the first Iron Man movie but was later replaced in the part by Don Cheadle.

Paula – Lara Pulver

Who does she play? Paula is a medical doctor and a friend of George’s. She investigates his memory loss and helps to bring back the past – but it becomes clear that she is hiding something from him.

Where have I seen her before? Lara Pulver played Erin Watts in Spooks, and starred as Irene Adler in Sherlock, as well as appearing in Da Vinci’s Demons and Sky’s Fleming. She won an Olivier award in 2016 for her supporting role in musical Gypsy.